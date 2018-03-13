Authorities work on the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.
Austin police receive more than 150 suspicious package calls

By Stephen English

March 13, 2018 12:31 PM

Police in Austin have been inundated with suspicious package calls since two package explosions Monday left a teenage boy dead and two women hospitalized.

In less than 24 hours, Austin police received at least 150 suspicious package calls, according to a tweet from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Police told the Austin American-Statesman that nothing suspicious was found regarding any of the calls.

Meanwhile, authorities say the bombs were "sophisticated," the Washington Post reports.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told Austin station KXAN that the suspect or suspects have been able to construct and deliver the bombs without setting them off, and that the bombs only detonate when handled by their victims.

"There's a certain level of skill and sophistication that whoever is doing this has," Manley said.

Three package explosions, two Monday and one March 2, killed a 39-year-old African-American man and a 17-year-old African-American boy, and critically injured an African-American woman in her 40s and a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.

CNN reports that the two male victims are related to prominent members of the African-American community in Austin. Police say this may indicate that the package bombings are hate crimes.

Authorities say a deadly package that exploded inside of an Austin, Texas home on March 12 is believed to be linked to another deadly package sent to a nearby home earlier this month. Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. Associated Press

Stephen English: 817-390-7330

