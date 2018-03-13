Austin police receive more than 150 suspicious package calls

Police in Austin have been inundated with suspicious package calls since two package explosions Monday left a teenage boy dead and two women hospitalized.

In less than 24 hours, Austin police received at least 150 suspicious package calls, according to a tweet from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Police told the Austin American-Statesman that nothing suspicious was found regarding any of the calls.

Meanwhile, authorities say the bombs were "sophisticated," the Washington Post reports.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told Austin station KXAN that the suspect or suspects have been able to construct and deliver the bombs without setting them off, and that the bombs only detonate when handled by their victims.

"There's a certain level of skill and sophistication that whoever is doing this has," Manley said.

Exploding packages Where the explosions occurred in Austin. Click on markers for more details.

Three package explosions, two Monday and one March 2, killed a 39-year-old African-American man and a 17-year-old African-American boy, and critically injured an African-American woman in her 40s and a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.

CNN reports that the two male victims are related to prominent members of the African-American community in Austin. Police say this may indicate that the package bombings are hate crimes.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 236 Frieda Porter records JP vote count Pause 216 Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 79 Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 112 March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 73 "I don't care what they think, I'm ready," Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers 124 "Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 44 Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom 258 At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 108 TCU NCAA Bid Party 102 Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Authorities say a deadly package that exploded inside of an Austin, Texas home on March 12 is believed to be linked to another deadly package sent to a nearby home earlier this month. Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. Associated Press

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74