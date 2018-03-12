Latest News

Border patrol in El Paso finds $3.9 million worth of liquid meth in gas tank of pickup

By Prescotte Stokes III

March 12, 2018 10:44 PM

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in El Paso on Friday were surprised to find out that the smell coming from the gas tank of a pickup wasn't gas -- it was liquid methamphetamine worth almost $4 million in street value.

Officers seized 164.5 pounds of liquid meth in the bust with an estimated street value of $3,948,000, according to CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good.

They arrested the driver of the 1989 Chevrolet pickup, a 37-year-old male from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and turned him over to Homeland Security to face charges after the failed smuggling attempt.

“Smugglers spent considerable time and effort to conceal this liquid meth load,” Good said. “This seizure proves again that smugglers will use any available space in a vehicle to hide their contraband.”

The available space in this case was the gas tank compartment, where officers discovered six containers of the liquid meth.

Officers were performing a sweep when a drug sniffing dog alerted to a vehicle in line. The dog searched the pickup and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the gas tank area.

The DEA has identified six organizations as being the top Mexican cartels. Several of their leaders, including Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman of the Sinaloa cartel, have been arrested in recent years. Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com)

