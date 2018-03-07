Colonial golf tournament gets new name for 2018

The Fort Worth Invitational will be the name of the 2018 PGA Tour event this year at Colonial Country Club.

The tournament, which became the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial, two years ago, pulled out of its six-year commitment with the event in December.

"It was (considered), and the consensus feeling was that the new logo says Colonial just fine. The focus needed to be on Fort Worth based on our history and what has transpired over the last 100 days. People know what that clubhouse graphic means," said Michael Tothe, tournament director.

The Fort Worth Invitational will be played May 21-27.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Four local companies that have signed on to support the event in 2018 are American Airlines, AT&T, XTO Energy Inc. – a subsidiary of Exxon, and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Colonial and Fort Worth create a solution for 2018

Colonial, like Fort Worth, doesn’t need Dallas to fail

Emails reveal behind-the-scenes efforts to save Colonial

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 128 Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call Pause 75 650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 89 Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 32 Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 112 Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day 155 Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field 34 The City of Fort Worth is all for roundabouts - motorists, not so much 874 Midterm election wrapup: Shelley Kofler and Bud Kennedy dissect the results 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 242 Geren leads in House District 99 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rob Hood, tournament chairman of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, discusses why Colonial members have huddled with course architect Gil Hanse about possible course tweaks. Hood is a past Colonial club president. Video by Jimmy Burch jburch@star-telegram.com