Colonial golf tournament gets new name for 2018

The Fort Worth Invitational will be the name of the 2018 PGA Tour event this year at Colonial Country Club.
The tournament, which became the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial, two years ago, pulled out of its six-year commitment with the event in December.
"It was (considered), and the consensus feeling was that the new logo says Colonial just fine. The focus needed to be on Fort Worth based on our history and what has transpired over the last 100 days. People know what that clubhouse graphic means," said Michael Tothe, tournament director.
The Fort Worth Invitational will be played May 21-27.
Four local companies that have signed on to support the event in 2018 are American Airlines, AT&T, XTO Energy Inc. – a subsidiary of Exxon, and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
