Bernie Sanders is heading back to Texas

Bernie Sanders is on his way back to Texas.
He's skipping Tarrant County this time around, but he will be making stops this weekend in Austin, San Antonio and Lubbock before heading to Phoenix, Arizona.
The former Democratic presidential candidate plans to rally supporters in voters in states President Donald Trump won in 2016.
"There is no reason, when looking at the issues that matter most to working families, that Texas and Arizona should not be strong progressive states," the 76-year-old said. "These are states where people want economic policies that benefit the middle class, not just the 1 percent.
"They also know that Donald Trump's immigration policies will do enormous harm," Sanders said. "Democrats and progressives need to be fighting, investing in, and working with people in these so-called 'red states.' I am proud to be part of that process."
Here's a look at where Sanders will appear.
12:30 p.m. Friday: He will participate in a SXSW Conversation with CNN's Jake Tapper at the Austin Convention Center ballroom.
7:30 p.m. Friday: He will appear at a rally in San Antonio at the Trinity University's Laurie Auditorium. The Texas rallies he will attend are hosted by Our Revolution Texas.
1 p.m. Saturday: Sanders will participate in a rally at the Lubbock Civic Center.
On Sunday, Sanders heads to Phoenix for a noon rally.
For more information, call 212-920-4231.
Sanders last held a local rally on April 20, 2017, at the Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie.
There, the Vermont senator — who joined Democratic leaders on a multi-state "Come Together and Fight Back" tour — told Texans that if they aren't happy with how government is being run, then they should do something about it.
“Texas: Are you ready for a political revolution?” he asked nearly 2,000 people that day. “We are at a pivotal moment in American history.”
