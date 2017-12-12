One-page ethics policy goes before Fort Worth school trustees Tuesday night

Can Fort Worth school board trustees figure out how to hold themselves accountable?
That’s the mission Tuesday night as the latest draft of a local ethics policy goes before the nine-member Fort Worth school board for a possible vote.
The meeting will mark the third time in recent months that an ethics policy goes before the school board. A six-page policy was approved in April, then rescinded in August.
After the Star-Telegram reported last month about issues concering the policy, a Special Board Policy Committee was created to create yet another policy.
Trustee Christene Moss, who chairs that committee, has promised transparency and was critical of how the local policy was handled in the past.
“The policy brought forth in April should not have been on the consent agenda,” she said recently. “The policy we brought in August should not have been on the consent agenda.”
Tuesday’s draft of local ethics policy is not part of the meeting’s consent agenda. Instead, it is listed as the last action item and includes a one-page document that was edited by Heather Castillo, an attorney hired by board members.
Highlights from the latest draft are:
▪ The opening paragraph states that each board member will provide information for an annual financial management.
▪ There is an ethical standards section that states that board members “shall not use coercive means or promise special treatment in order to influence Board or District decisions, nor use his or her position to seek personal advantage.”
▪ A section on prohibited practices refers to restrictions on public servants listed in state law and the Texas Penal Code.
▪ The policy outlines how complaints of harassment or discrimination can be filed against a board member.
▪ Trustees must disclose a conflict when their parents, children, siblings and grandparents do business with the district.
▪ There is a script for meetings in which the board president will remind board members about conflict-of-interest rules and request they they disclose any conflicts “ in that day’s agenda, and if required by law.” The script says board members have to recuse from discussion and abstain from voting when there is an issue.
‘A huge distraction’
In April, school trustees approved a six-page policy that stated trustees must disclose campaign contributions or loans and recuse themselves from voting on contracts, agreements or “any other District transaction with an entity financially interested in the outcome of a Board proceeding, including nonprofit organizations, if the entity and its related officers, key employees, and/or other authorized representatives or agents have provided campaign contributions or loans to the Board member during the preceding 12 month period in excess of $2,000.”
The April policy also placed rules on gifts greater than $50 to trustees or their family members.
But on Aug. 15, the four-month-old policy was rescinded after it was included in the consent agenda. Trustees Norm Robbins and Ashley Paz have stated they didn’t intend to vote to rescind the policy because they were focused on items related to a $750 million bond package. Robbins and Paz said they were unaware the ethics policy had been placed on the consent agenda for that meeting.
District records show that four trustees were present at an Aug. 9 planning meeting in which the entire agenda was reviewed. Those trustees were Jacinto Ramos, Tobi Jackson, Anael Luebanos and T.A. Sims.
Jackson, president of the school board, requested that the April 25 policy be included on the agenda after receiving such requests from other board members, according to district records. In November, after the issue drew controversy, Jackson created a special committee to draft the third policy.
Agenda planning meetings, held in a conference room at the district offices, typically include district staff, including the superintendent.
Robbins said before Tuesday’s meeting that he wanted to get back to the April 25 policy.
“It is comprehensive and will serve our constituents,” Robbins said. “If you follow the policy, then the board members should be operating in an ethical manner.”
Robbins said the board needs to move past this issue. He said he expected a good discussion to unfold during Tuesday’s meeting.
“This has been a huge distraction from student achievement,” Robbins said.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
If you go
The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. It is being held in the Fort Worth school district’s board complex, 2903 Shotts St. in Fort Worth.
