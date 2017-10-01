Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Amy Biggs with Williams Trew Real Estate presents 5009 Bryce Avenue. The beautiful, four bedroom home, just minutes from River Crest Country Club, was completely remodeled by the esteemed Julie Herd and Brent Hull of Herd-Hull Properties in 2016 with unparalleled attention to detail.
Set amongst gorgeous trees and behind a privacy wall, one enters the home through a gated entry that leads through a beautifully landscaped approach to steel front doors. A large foyer, with custom lanterns and grass cloth lined walls, opens to the spacious living room with sleek, marble fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. The formal dining room boasts a lacquered, coffered ceiling and opens to a chic wet bar. Both dining and living rooms overlook the meticulous outdoor living area with gorgeous, lush landscaping and fountain. The kitchen is a chef’s dream and the heart of the home, complete with top-of-the line appliances, large walk-in pantry, and fabulous marble topped island.
The spacious master bedroom is located downstairs and overlooks the gorgeous front yard. The serene master bath is complete with steam shower and over the top, boutique style closet. A second bedroom is located downstairs with French doors that open to covered outdoor area with fireplace. This room could easily be a study or office.
Upstairs houses two additional bedrooms, each with en suite baths and large, walk-in closets. A second, large living area is also upstairs. It has a wet bar and a balcony overlooking the front.
With plantation shutters throughout, wonderful floor to ceiling windows, steel doors across the front and back, an immaculate garage with painted floor and lots of storage, and a fabulous laundry room, the home is extremely functional and offers the utmost in privacy, luxury, and comfort.
The home is priced $1,800,000. Contact Biggs for additional information or to schedule a private showing at Amy.biggs@williamstrew.com
