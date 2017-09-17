Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Brenda Anderson and Williams Trew Real Estate are pleased to present the beautifully appointed home at 3812 Potomac Avenue, located in the heart of the Monticello neighborhood.
Built in 1939, endless charm and character are found in this stately traditional property which includes three bedrooms and two and one half baths. Featured are two spacious living areas with walls of windows, an attractive dining room, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, newer cabinets, top of the line appliances and a large center island. The four rooms flow together for entertaining.
Other areas of interest include a fabulous, oversized master bedroom and bath with vaulted ceilings, built-ins, marble countertop and flooring, plus separate large walk-in closets. Two charming additional bedrooms share a vintage style bathroom. Also offered are beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace with gas logs, custom moldings, and wainscoating.
Quaint flagstone porches, patio and walkways showcase the fabulous, lush landscaping in the inviting front and back yards. Adjoining the detached two-car garage is a 20x10 foot multi purpose room with its’ own entrance and security.
The Monticello subdivision is conveniently located close to downtown, the Cultural District, the 7th Street entertainment area and the Trinity River hike and bike trails.
The special property is offered at a new price of $599,900 and is open Sunday, September 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Brenda Anderson at 817-233-0891 or brenda@williamstrew.com for additional information or to schedule a showing.
