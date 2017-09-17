Maverick Homes | Fort Worth

Certified Master Builder Maverick Homes is offering numerous custom home floor plans under $399,000 on the Chisholm Trail. Just 15 minutes south of downtown in the new community of Chriswood, Maverick Homes featured home this week is 10913 Chriswood Drive. On a one-acre home site in the small enclave of 33 lots, “The Kevin” plan is one of Maverick Homes most popular. See our ad in this section for map and other homes.
Approximately 2,408 square feet, the unfinished bonus room has many options; a game room, a fourth bedroom, study, workout room, or the man cave or theatre room awaits your family’s specific criteria! If downsizing and extensive storage is a necessity, the bonus room area is perfect. Extra attention to detail and size are evident in the master suite, as a huge master closet with back entry to the laundry room is a must see.
The home is nearing final completion and is available for an investment of $339,000. Several other homes are also ready for immediate move-in. Located in the acclaimed Joshua schools, take the Chisholm Trail south to County Road 920, exit and turn left (east). Go approximately 1 mile to the Chriswood entrance – look for the windmill entry. Visit MaverickHomes.net or call 817.439.3334.
Comments