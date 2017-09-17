Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New on the Market

The market is strongly indicating that it is time to sell — and savvy homeowners are doing just that. Housing availability may have decreased this summer, but Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is never in short supply of luxury properties for discerning buyers. Below, just a few recent listings in Fort Worth.
The Spanish-style home at 1517 Rivercrest Court, in the gated neighborhood of River Crest Landing, was built in 2004 with impeccable attention to detail and top-level construction. It boasts soaring ceilings, antique French front doors, a large living space overlooking the pool and spa and an island kitchen loaded with commercial-grade appointments. The spacious master retreat features a sitting area and fireplace, plus a bath with separate closets, separate vanities and a large garden tub. Upstairs, there are three private bedrooms with en-suite baths, plus a study. It is listed for $1,690,000 by Clay Brants and Laurie Brants of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
Enjoy the view through the wall of windows as soon as you enter the Transitional-style home at 7029 Saucon Valley Drive. This is an opportunity to own in the desirable, 24-hour-guarded Mira Vista golf-course community, with income through June 2019. Special perks: a large first-floor master bedroom with dual closets; a large game room; and fresh paint and carpet. It is listed for $990,000 by Jerri Pedro of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
In beautiful Arlington Heights, 4615 Harley Avenue is close to the Rivercrest area and the Cultural District. The home features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, custom architectural details, abundant natural light, soaring ceilings and a private first-floor master retreat. It is listed for $749,000 by John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
Never miss a local story.
To see all the luxury homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty — in North Texas and around the world — go to briggsfreeman.com.
Comments