Here's the new Neapolitan-style pizzeria in Fort Worth, plus an El Fenix deal and Fixe lunch

The local MidiCi operator said it would get better, and it has.

Yes, the new Neapolitan-style pizza and wine restaurant in the Left Bank shops can still run slow at times. (The salad took 20 minutes in a recent visit, followed almost immediately by the pizza and dessert.)

But the weekend crowd has discovered MidiCi and the new shopping center across from Trinity Park.

Now, Monday and Wednesday specials make it worth a weekday stop.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Monday's deal is the best: $5 all day for a pizza Margherita — a real wood-fired pizza from a gold-tiled oven, not some prefab pizza off a conveyor belt.

On Wednesday nights, enjoy a cheese board and a bottle of wine for $19.95.

The pizzas come in about 20 combinations, including the “devil’s pizza” (pizza diavola) with spicy sausage and chile peppers, the “fisherman’s pizza” with tuna and anchovies, and the “prisoner’s pizza” with ricotta hidden in the crust.

MidiCi also offers a choice of about 10 salads and assorted gelatos.

Nutella calzone at MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company Handout photo

The California-based chain already plans a second Tarrant County location at 1310 Chisholm Trail, Euless, in the Glade Parks Town Center shops between Outback Steakhouse and Lazy Dog Restaurant. A new Hopdoddy Burger Bar will open nearby at 1200 Chisholm Trail.

The Fort Worth MidiCi is open for lunch and dinner daily at 629 Stayton St., 817-349-0031, mymidici.com.

(Left Bank neighbor Hopdoddy Burger Bar has a hit “burger of the month”: a Breakfast Burger with beef, breakfast sausage, ham, bacon, cheese and a scrambled egg. Taiwan-based 85°C Bakery Cafe is open nearby, with highly regarded ice cream shop Creamistry planning a May 15 opening at 628 Harrold St. and Snooze an A.M. Eatery to follow.)

El Fenix turns 100 with a $5.99 special

El Fenix is celebrating 100 years in a big way.

No El Fenix dish is more famous than the Wednesday enchilada special, and the Dallas-based restaurant chain is now extending that special to any enchilada platter.

You're not limited to cheese and chili anymore. Chicken enchiladas with green sauce are $5.99, along with beef enchiladas and a variety of sauce choices.

El Fenix began serving the “enchilada Wednesday special" in the mid-1950s. Handout photo

El Fenix says the Wednesday special dates back to the 1950s, when it was 65 cents.

(A compering chain with more Fort Worth locations then, El Chico, started serving the special in 1960. It cost 55 cents.)

El Fenix is now owned by the same restaurant company as Meso Maya, Snuffer's and Village Burger Bar.

El Fenix has locations in west Fort Worth, south Arlington, Burleson and Weatherford; elfenix.com

Fixe ups its game, adds Clearfork lunch

Lunch is busy in the Shops at Clearfork, and Fixe Southern House has joined in.

Fixe is serving burgers, a braised pork shoulder sandwich (with Green Goddess) and its popular grits dishes, deviled eggs and corn-and-crab hush puppies.

Fixe Southern House is know for grits dishes. Logan Crable Handout photo

Brunch continues weekends.

Fixe also is starting its happy hour at 2 p.m., offering a menu of $8 specials such as deviled eggs, hush puppies, smoked crab dip, beets and a fried catfish basket.

Fixe is open daily for lunch and dinner at 5828 Marathon Ave., 682-707-3965, fixesouthernhouse.com.

Doc B's Fresh Ktchen is expected to open next in the Shops at Clearfork; docbsfreshkitchen.com

.