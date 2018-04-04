These better restaurants also belong on the 'best burger' list

Hey, Bud! You listed the best burgers and chicken-fried steaks. Didn't you leave some out some of the better places?

—Guy at a club breakfast

Yes — I didn't mention the higher-end restaurants. So let it be known that the best prime-steakhouse burger of all is at the bar in Grace, or maybe the one at Clay Pigeon Food & Drink. And the best fancy chicken-fried steak is at Horseshoe Hill Cafe, chef Grady Spears' cowboy restaurant in the Stockyards

Hey, Bud! I thought I saw a comment in your column about Fred's Downtown Philly reopening on South Hulen Street. I really like their cheesesteak sandwiches and have not found another sandwich shop that is equal.





—Henry, Weatherford

There are many Fred's Downtown Philly locations (not the same as Fred's Texas Cafe). Try the Hurst or Bedford shops for the same Philly goodness until the Hulen location returns.

Hey, Bud! I was reading your column about BBQ on the Brazos using Creekstone Farms beef. And I know Cousin's Bar-B-Q does. What other BBQ restaurants use Creekstone? It is absolutely the best.

—Nazeer, Plano

John Sanford at BBQ on the Brazos could only think of Hutchins BBQ in McKinney. But I also know Billy's Oak Acres BBQ, recently moved to Camp Bowie Boulevard West, also uses brisket from Kansas-based Creekstone Farms.