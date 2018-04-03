Arlington, here's your newest burger. It comes with 'bourbon bacon'

Little Road might have lost a busy barbecue joint, but it gained a designer burger grill.

Herbie's is the newest restaurant from Paul Lovato, a partner in Jambo's Little Road location before the big split into two locations on West Division Street and in Pantego.

Herbie's is much simpler than Jambo's. It serves burgers, dogs, sandwiches and shakes, along with first-rate, fresh-cut fries, sweet potato fries or crinkle fries.

Four words help explain the appeal of Herbie's: brown sugar-bourbon bacon.

It's served on the burgers, dogs, BLT sandwiches or atop one of the more audacious sandwiches hereabouts: a grilled pork-chop-bacon sandwich.

A burger one night this week ($7) proved to be a solid contender in Arlington's next great burger battle.

The dense patty lacked the flavor or loose texture of most fresh, handpacked burgers, and it also was oversalted.

But the bacon, thick tomato slices, crisp pickle chips and fresh-cut white onion more than made up for the grade-A-minus beef.

Other choices include a mushroom-swiss burger, a bacon-blue cheeseburger oir a lettuce-wrap burger. There's also a grilled chicken or turkey sandwich.

The “Roger Dog” is deep-fried with cheese and bacon ($5.50). Herbie's also offers chili burgers or chili dogs.

The hand-spun shakes come in chocolate, vanilla or strawberry ($2.50).

(A menu theme based on the 1930s “Our Gang” comedy films is outdated and should be discarded. Most diners won't understand the names “Buckwheat's” BLT or “Porky's” pork chop sandwich. Worse yet, some will.)

Herbie's is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays at 2502 Little Road; 682-213-2257.

Side trip for foodies: Paris 7th's $30 special

Paris 7th's identity crisis continues online, but not in the dining room.

The relocated and renamed Saint-Emilion Restaurant still uses the old website (saint-emilionrestaurant.com) to take reservations and list menus, but now for the new location four blocks east.

The old location will reopen as a wine bistro after repairs. But the French fine dining will remain in the new, more metropolitan restaurant.

Paris 7th is offering the same popular Tuesday and Wednesday “bistro special”: a three-course menu for $30 with a $15 bottle of wine, served only before 6:45 p.m.

As always at Paris 7th, the price includes the tip.

So you're really dining for $75 per couple — just a few dollars more than the regular price for a single dinner.

Paris 7th chef Kobi Perdue has added asparagus soup, a kohlrabi-hearts-of-palm salad and a brioche-and-goat-cheese “nougat” with pistachios and fruit.

Paris 7th is open for dinner nightly except Sundays at 3324 W. Seventh St. For reservations, call 817-489-5300 or book online at Yelp.com; saint-emilionrestaurant.com

$25 deal makes Mondays special at La Piazza

Nearby, the exclusive La Piazza Ristorante is continuing its $25 Monday special.

The weekly deals began with La Piazza's 25th anniversary, but they've became a great way for new diners to try Vito Ciraci's restaurant on a night when many clubs and finer restaurants are closed.

Recent Monday specials have included chicken piccata, spaghetti, chicken cacciatore and a lasagna-eggplant Parmesan combo.

Yes, La Piazza still expects diners to dress for a nice restaurant. It's open nightly except Sundays at 2930 Bledsoe St. in the West 7th shops; 817-334-0000, facebook.com/lapiazzafw.