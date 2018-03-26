This lakefront restaurant serves BBQ with a view

What if Fort Worth had a lakefront restaurant as good as Angelo'sor the Railhead?
What if I told you we now do?
Texas Pit BBQ at Eagle Mountain Lake opened last week, and shows signs of becoming a rare year-round success on the east shore at Lakeview Marina.
A 10-mile drive west of U.S. 287, Texas Pit is the second location for a popular Saginaw restaurant.
Never miss a local story.
“These lake restaurants do great in summer, but then comes the off-season,” said Leon Adams, who worked at both Angelo's and the Railhead before opening the Saginaw location 15 years ago.
“We're going to try and slowly build a little regular local business.”
Texas Pit launched with a four-day schedule (Thursdays through Saturdays) and a full menu of hickory-smoked meats, including the restaurant's signature pork ribs and chicken.
The barbecue is smoked in Saginaw for now: a choice of 10 meats also including brisket, turkey, ham, pork and regular or jalapeno-cheese sausage.
Texas Pit might be just as well-known for its fresher sides, including green beans, corn and okra, and for its stuffed baked potatoes or “barbecue stew.”
The lakefront location will eventually add fried catfish, shrimp and seafood, Adams said.
On a visit last weekend, a combination BBQ plate was notable not only for the meaty ribs but also for the above-average sides.
“Everything's cooked fresh daily — we stay away from reheating,” he said: “It's a lot more work, but everything's fresh.”
There's a daily special: a half-pound rib plate Thursdays for $10.99, pulled-pork tacos Fridays ($7.99), a half-chicken platter Saturdays ($9.99) and a brisket-sausage combination plate Sundays ($12.99).
(If you think that sounds like a good Easter weekend drive and lunch, go early. Texas Pit opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday.)
The location is remote: near the north end of the lake on Peden Road, close for hikers at Eagle Mountain Park or fans visiting musician Townes Van Zandt's grave in Dido Cemetery.
But the nearby Pecan Acres neighborhoods continue to grow. The greater Newark-Dido area may well be big enough now to support a restaurant.
Texas Pit BBQ at Eagle Mountain Lake is open for dinner Thursdays and Fridays, lunch and dinner weekends at the marina, 6680 Peden Road; 682-499-8147.
The original location is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays at 324 S. Saginaw Blvd.; 817-847-0400.
Pink Peeps on a pizza? Yes, at Cane Rosso
Cane Rosso is celebrating Easter with a special that is making fans glad — or mad.
For Sunday only, the Neapolitan pizzeria on West Magnolia Avenue will feature a dessert pizza with Peeps and vanilla mascarpone.
A photo posted last week on social media was met with derision. After all, how often do you see a pizza with pink and green and aqua Peeps?
If that's taking Easter too far, Cane Rosso also will be serving its regular brunch menu of pizzas and biscuit sandwiches.
It's open daily for lunch and dinner (but not weekdays at midafternoon); 815 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-922-9222,canerosso.com/fort-worth/.
Easter ham, roast on Buffalo West buffet
If you're looking for an Easter buffet with turkey, ham and roast beef — all oddly missing from many menus — try Buffalo West, the reborn steakhouse on Camp Bowie Boulevard West at Alta Mere Drive.
Buffalo West will offer all that plus omelets, Belgian waffles and desserts for $40, with a pianist; 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, 817-732-2370, buffalowestfw.com.
(Traditional Easter meals in the South used to specifically include glazed ham, a sign of feasting and plenty after Lent. Some restaurateurs seem oblivious to tradition.)
Comments