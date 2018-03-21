Meltaway ribs and a five-layer-high sandwich? Yes, at Buddy's BBQ in Bedford

Here's something new: a good barbecue stand without a long line.

At least, the lunch wait wasn't long one day this week at Buddy's BBQ, which is growing a reputation for brisket, ribs and its Zeke sandwich.

When last the Star-Telegram visited Buddy Haga, he ran a take-out stand inside a convenience store on Brown Trail near Pipeline Road. Now Haga has taken over the convenience store.

So Buddy's has dining tables (with more coming) and inexpensive beer to go with the rib platters. The groceries are gone, but the beer stayed.

Buddy's claim to fame is the Zeke, a stacked sandwich named for Dallas Cowboys player Zeke Elliott, with brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage and bologna piled high ($13.50). A Zeke Jr. has three meats for $9.50.

But Buddy's is about more than one sandwich.

On a stop this week, the pork ribs were sweet and soft. The pork fell completely off the bone when I picked them up, and it was tough to believe a rib basket was on the $7.99 special.

Haga said patrons tell him Don Henley mentioned his barbecue at a recent concert. If he had the ribs, I'm not surprised.

The brisket was equally soft and almost crumbled apart. The sausage wasn't up to the same level, but who needs sausage when you've got excellent brisket and ribs?

A combo plate came with fresh fried okra dusted with spice, and “crazy” cream corn.

For dessert, the peach cobbler matched any barbecue restaurant's. Buddy's also serves banana pudding and pecan pie.

Buddy's is in a working-class Bedford neighborhood about two miles east of North East Mall or one mile south of the Airport Freeway. It's not far from a Soulman's chain location.





If you're looking for a new barbecue stand in Hurst-Euless-Bedford, give it a try. It won a Star-Telegram reader vote last year.

It's open for lunch and dinner daily except Sunday; 800 Brown Trail, 817-494-8688, buddystexasbbq.com.

New Arlington Panera, fancy sliders coming

The UTA College Park District shops continue to draw new restaurants to downtown Arlington.

A Panera Bread is open at 593 S. Pecan St., and the next to open will be a location of California-based Burgerim.

Burgerim, from Encino, Calif., is basically a gourmet slider concept. The 2.8-ounce sliders come with a choice of buns, meats and toppings, sold alone or in a two-, three- or 12-pack combo or “party box.”

Look for a Burgerim soon on UTA Boulevard, and another in Mansfield on East Broad Street.





Back to the buffet for Gardens on Easter

Just when you thought The Gardens Restaurant had switched away from a Sunday buffet, it's back for Easter.

The Gardens is the handy weekday and weekend lunch cafe in the middle of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The restaurant switched to a brunch menu a few weeks ago after years as a Sunday buffet.

For Easter, the Gardens will serve a $32.99 buffet with leg of lamb, pork loin, chicken marsala and grilled salmon, plus side dishes, breakfast items and desserts.

It's open for lunch daily except Monday; 3220 Rock Springs Road, 817-731-2547, gardensrestaurantandcatering.com.

New Mesero launches brunch at Clearfork

Mesero, the flashy new Tex-Mex restaurant in the Shops at Clearfork shopping center, is expected to start its brunch menu either this weekend or Easter weekend.

Mesero's brunch menu features huevos Mesero with serranos peppers and pepitas, chilaquiles, a bacon-avocado torta or apple-cinnamon French toast.

On the regular menu, almost everything is a standout, from the enchiladas to the six salsas.

In particular, try the grilled guajillo chicken with cheddar-chipotle grits.

Mesero is open for lunch and dinner daily; 4955 Gage Ave., 817-402-0744, mesero.net/clearfork.

Bud Kennedy, 817-390-7538; @EatsBeat.










