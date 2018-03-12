Fixe's biscuits, B&B's Benedicts make their Sunday brunch debut in Fort Worth

Spring brunch season begins this weekend at Clearfork.
Fixe Southern House and B&B Butchers & Restaurant both are scheduled to launch brunch menus Sunday.
They join Malai Kitchen, City Works, Cru and NM Café with brunch menus, but Fixe and B&B will be two of the most prominent.
Fixe’s Sunday brunch may be its most popular meal at the original location in Austin. Of course, it starts with Fixe’s classic Southern biscuits, served with whipped cane-syrup butter.
Never miss a local story.
The menu includes Fixe’s grits three ways (with shrimp, quail or kale).
Other brunch dishes include a brioche French toast or scrambled eggs with grits and pickled okra. Instead of a muffin, the eggs Benedict are served on sopes with refried beans and candied garlic.
Side dishes include bacon, boudin gravy, barbecue burnt-end beans and duck-fat breakfast potatoes.
Fixe also has a “Sunday supper” menu with fried chicken, lobster-crawfish potpie, pork shoulder with pottlikker pinto beans and other dishes.
Fixe is open nightly for dinner and Sundays for brunch at 5282 Marathon Ave.: 682-707-3965, http://www.fixesouthernhouse.com
•B&B Butchers and Restaurant, a steakhouse and butcher shop, hasn't announced the brunch menu yet, but it's expected to be similar to the extensive menu at the Houston location.
That includes five different versions of eggs Benedict, chicken-and-waffles, strawberry-cream-cheese-stuffed French toast or a "gorilla bread" made from monkey bread, sausage, eggs and hollandaise.
The retro butcher shop is serving old-timey sandwiches starting at $8.50, and the brunch menu also includes B&B's lunch specials and burgers.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily at 5212 Marathon Ave., on the corner at Gage Avenue, 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.
Spicy springtime menus at Cafe Modern
Cafe Modern's winter menu was the best yet for chef Denise Shavandy, a former executive chef at Central Market and EatZi's.
The new spring menu starts this week, featuring the regular fish specials with Shavandy's Indian, Asian and Mediterranean flavors.
The lunch menu features a tandoor chicken with roast curried cauliflower, for example. There's a green-curry sea bass with Thai basil and a spaghetti carbonara, plus lobster bisque.
The Friday night dinner menu also features a "cowboy cut" pork chop or a Moroccan charmoula shrimp kebab with couscous and goat feta.
The new menu for the popular weekend brunch will feature coconut-cardamom waffles, an asparagus-Gouda quiche or a pulled-chicken-and-grits.
Café Modern is open for lunch or brunch Tuesdays through Sundays and for dinner Fridays, and for lectures or events; 3200 Darnell St., 817-840-2157, themodern.org.
Here's the corned beef for St. Paddy's Day
Not many restaurants celebrate St. Patrick's Day like Michaels Cuisine.
Chef Michael Thomson will serve corned beef with cabbage, new potatoes and carrots all day, along with corned beef or reuben sandwiches and black-bean nachos with corned beef and kraut.
Michaels will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and serve brunch along with the Irish specials; 3413 W. Seventh St., 817-877-3413, michaelscuisine.com.
A new Texas Pit, and Angelo's turns 60
From the barbecue beat:
•Texas Pit Bar-B-Q, the popular Saginaw restaurant opened by a former Angelo's and Railhead pit hand, is adding a new location at Eagle Mountain Lake.
Look for the new Texas Pit location opening soon at 6680 Peden Road, an oft-changing lake marina location that has been a Red's, Poppy's and Sunset Grill.
•Angelo's Barbecue, maybe Fort Worth's most storied barbecue restaurant and still ranked among the best, will mark its 60th anniversary Saturday with a St. Patrick's Day party and specials.
Angelo’s, 2533 White Settlement Road, is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, with table service after 3 p.m.; 817-332-0357, angelosbbq.com.
Bud Kennedy, 817-390-7538; @EatsBeat.
Comments