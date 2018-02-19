The name's from 'Gone With the Wind,' but LeTara is here to stay in Haslet

A new wood-fired grill has brought big-city restaurant cooking to Haslet.
LeTara Grill Fine American Kitchen is named for the plantation in “Gone With the Wind.” But the cooking is entirely modern.
Owner Krisztina Miller worked at successful Fort Worth restaurants and brought some of the same spirit: a wide-ranging menu with hickory-grilled meats, housemade dressings and desserts, and a big breakfast/brunch selection.
LeTara replaced a pizza restaurant at 167 Avondale-Haslet Road, off Texas 156.
“People here were super happy when we said we weren't serving pizza,” Miller said. “Everybody out here is tired of pizza.”
Miller lives in Haslet near Eaton High School. She said the area has needed a restaurant with steaks, seafood and cocktails, along with burgers and salads.
The restaurant seems patterned after the Houston's or Hillstone restaurant chain. Many items are similar to the Tavern in Fort Worth, also run by a former Hillstone executive.
The hickory-grill menu features a filet mignon ($27), a rib-eye ($25) or pork ribs ($15), plus a grilled chicken breast or cedar-plank salmon.
There's also a chicken mole enchilada platter and a steak-and-enchilada combo.
On Sunday, a steak salad ($14) came with a hefty helping of hickory-smoked filet mignon, greens and blue cheese in a bacon vinaigrette. For a restaurant that only opened a few weeks ago, it was spot-on.
Housemade desserts included Key lime pie with a graham-cracker crust, a berry crisp with vanilla ice cream, tres leches cake or banana cream pie.
LeTara serves breakfast weekdays and brunch weekends: pork chops, omelets, chilaquiles or a choice of Benedict dishes.
Miller, born in Hungary, said she chose the name because growing up, “ 'Gone With the Wind' ” was my favorite movie.”
She already plans a restaurant expansion next door and a possible second location.
LeTara Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 817-898-2020, letaragrill.com.
MidiCi brings
patio dining indoors
A new pizzeria is open in the Left Bank shops in Fort Worth, and MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company made friends fast.
MidiCi gave away pizzas at lunch last weekend, so the best time to beat the crowd has been at dinner.
MidiCi serves a choice of 18 different pizzas, from the Margherita to double-pepperoni or “The Devil's” pizza with spicy sausage, spicy salami and red chilies.
The pizzas and wine list are better than you'd usually find in a counter-service restaurant. The setting includes a large olive tree inside the dining room, so your feel like you're in an enclosed patio.
MidiCi is open for lunch and dinner daily at 629 Stayton St., a block north of Hopdoddy near the Seventh Street bridge; 817-349-0031, mymidici.com.
Piattello earns
top 10 respect
One of Texas' best new restaurants is in Fort Worth, and it's not that expensive.
Piattello Italian Kitchen made Texas Monthly's list of new favorites, thanks to executive chef Marcus Paslay's concept and chef Scott Lewis' hard work.
Piattello serves $12 sandwiches and salads at lunch, along with $16-$17 pizzas and pastas. It's a bright, airy restaurant in the Waterside shops, not dark or clubby.
If you want heavy “red sauce Italian,” Piattello isn't your place, although the marinara excels.
It's open for lunch or brunch and dinner daily at 5924 Convair Drive; 817-349-0484, piattelloitaliankitchen.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat
