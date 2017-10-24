Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ serves one of the best local chicken-fried steak dinners.
Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ serves one of the best local chicken-fried steak dinners. facebook.com/BillysOakAcresBbq

Eats Beat

Here’s where to celebrate Chicken-Fried Steak Day

By Bud Kennedy

October 24, 2017 7:09 AM

Texans might argue whether the official state food should be barbecue or chili.

But Thursday marks a holiday near to many Texans’ hearts: Texas Chicken-Fried Steak Day.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is serving a $7.99 chicken-fried steak or chicken special to mark the occasion.

(The Sundance Square location reopened Tuesday after remodeling.)

Dallas restaurants such as Norma’s Cafe and Allgood Cafe typically offer Chicken-Fried Steak Day specials.

For the best chicken-fried steaks of all, don’t bypass legendary Mary’s Cafe in Strawn, Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ or Horseshoe Hill Cafe in Fort Worth, or Mac’s in Arlington.

For a deal, Theresa’s Dixie House Cafes offer chicken-fried steak or chicken for $4.99 Mondays and Wednesdays.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538

