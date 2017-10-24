Here’s where to celebrate Chicken-Fried Steak Day

Texans might argue whether the official state food should be barbecue or chili.
But Thursday marks a holiday near to many Texans’ hearts: Texas Chicken-Fried Steak Day.
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is serving a $7.99 chicken-fried steak or chicken special to mark the occasion.
(The Sundance Square location reopened Tuesday after remodeling.)
Dallas restaurants such as Norma’s Cafe and Allgood Cafe typically offer Chicken-Fried Steak Day specials.
For the best chicken-fried steaks of all, don’t bypass legendary Mary’s Cafe in Strawn, Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ or Horseshoe Hill Cafe in Fort Worth, or Mac’s in Arlington.
For a deal, Theresa’s Dixie House Cafes offer chicken-fried steak or chicken for $4.99 Mondays and Wednesdays.
