Not just another pizzeria: MidiCi to bring fast-bake to Left Bank

The next big thing in Neapolitan pizza is headed to the new Left Bank shops in Fort Worth.
Los Angeles-based MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company will open on Stayton Street, north of Hopdoddy Burger Bar, bringing its signature gold-tiled oven and elaborate decor to Dallas-Fort Worth.
Here’s where pizza lovers get picky: Technically, Cane Rosso on West Magnolia Avenue is the only local pizza restaurant authorized as Neapolitan by the Naples-based Associazone Vera Pizza Napoletana.
But MidiCi’s pizzas are the same Neapolitan style, baked in two minutes in a super-hot, fast-bake wood-fired Italian oven tiled with gold that shines throughout the restaurant.
MidiCi’s locations are also known for the olive trees that sprout in the high-ceiling dining room, giving the restaurant an outdoors feel.
Diners in the Houston area, where MidiCi is already open in Katy, rave about the pizza Margherita, the truffle cheese bread and the Nutella calzone.
The pizzas come in about 20 combinations, including the “devil’s pizza” (pizza diavola) with spicy sausage and chile peppers, the “fisherman’s pizza” with tuna and anchovies, and the “prisoner’s pizza” with ricotta hidden in the crust.
MidiCi also offers a choice of about 10 salads and assorted gelatos,
Local franchisee Michael Crain calls the restaurant “fast-fine” dining. It’s counter service, but has a high-end finish and feels like a nicer restaurant.
The Dallas location is taking the former West Village space were Ferre started.
Look for MidiCi to open by the winter holidays at 629 Stayton St., one block north of West Seventh Street across a parking lot facing Hopdoddy; facebook.com/MidiCiFortWorth.
It pays to wear purple
If you’re not wearing purple on Fridays, you’re missing out on some good deals.
Just by wearing purple — TCU purple is preferred — you qualify for the “Go Purple Fridays” discount at more than 80 local restaurants.
Most restaurants offer a free appetizer or dessert, which these days can be worth $7-$10.
Some of the best deals:
▪ Buy-one-get-one-free breakfast, lunch or dinner Fridays at Cafe Brazil, 2880 W. Berry St.
▪ Buy-one-get-one-free cupcakes at the new SusieCakes bakery in WestBend, 1621 River Run, No. 151, off South University Drive.
▪ $4.95 beef enchilada lunch platter Fridays at Los Vaqueros University, 3105 Cockrell Ave. off Berry Street.
▪ $5 pizza-and-drink Fridays at Pie Five Pizza, 2600 W. Seventh St. in Montgomery Plaza.
▪ $10 pizza-and-salad combo Fridays at Blaze Pizza, 5925 Convair Drive in Waterside off Bryant Irvin Road.
▪ 20 percent off Fridays at Abuelo’s Mexican Embassy restaurant, 4740 S. Hulen St. at Hulen Mall.
▪ 20 percent off Friday drinks, lunch and dinner at Fixture Kitchen & Social Lounge, chef Ben Merritt’s contemporary restaurant with craft cocktails, 401 W. Magnolia Ave.
▪ 20 percent off Friday breakfast, lunch or dinner (food only) at Taco Heads, owner Sarah Castillo’s insanely popular taqueria and restaurant at 1812 Montgomery St.
▪ 15 percent off Fridays at the Fort Worth location of Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos, 928 Northton St. at West Rosedale Street, near Forest Park Boulevard.
▪ 20 percent off Friday lunch at Social House, 840 Currie St. on Crockett Row.
▪ 20 percent off Friday food and drinks at World of Beer, 3252 W. Seventh St.
There are many more offers: a free Chick-fil-A sandwich with purchase, free fries at Kincaid’s Hamburgers or Tommy’s Burgers, free iced tea at McAlister’s Deli or Sonic and even free calamari at the downtown Capital Grille.
Find them all at gofrogs.com/gopurplefriday.
New and noshworthy
The In the Sack gourmet to-go shop is open in Sundance Square, 415 Throckmorton St. 817-720-7225; inthesack.com
Opening next week: Malai Kitchen, contemporary Thai-Vietnamese at 5289 Monahans Ave. in Clearfork; malaikitchen.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.
