Wear purple on Fridays and get discounts from these Fort Worth businesses

College football season is officially here and the TCU Horned Frogs are once again in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Here’s how you can show your support for the home team each week, while scoring awesome discounts and freebies in the process.
Every Friday during the regular season, over 100 Fort Worth businesses will be offering special promotions to customers who show up wearing purple. Deals include everything from buy one, get one at Alchemy Pops to 10 percent off the cantina at Clearfork Food Park.
The list of businesses participating in Purple Friday include:
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant: 20 percent off your entire meal. 4740 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-386-5600, www.abuelos.com.
Aéropostale: $10 off a purchase of $50, $15 off a purchase of $75 or $25 off $100 or more. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-423-9988, www.aeropostale.com.
Alchemy Pops: Buy one popsicle, get one free. Valid in-store or at any Alchemy Pops’ cart. 2320 Poplar St., Fort Worth, 817-502-2026, www.alchemypops.com.
Americado: 15 percent off your entire food purchase. Alcohol excluded. 2000 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-759-9107, www.americadofw.com.
Auntie Anne's Pretzels: 15 percent off your entire purchase. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-292-9933, www.auntieannes.com.
Aria Bridal & Formal: 20 percent off regular-priced items. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-292-3118, www.ariabridal.com.
B Kids: 20 percent off one item. 6323 Camp Bowie Blvd. #151, Fort Worth, 682-286-1588, www.facebook.com/bkidsfw.
Baker Street Pub & Grill: Free chips and salsa. 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. #200, Fort Worth, 817-377-9772, http://bakerstreetpub.com.
Beef Jerky Outlet: 10 percent off your entire purchase. 2600 W. 7th St. #140, Fort Worth, 817-332-1223; 40 E. Exchange Ave. #128, Fort Worth, 817-624-2902. https://ftworth.beefjerkyoutlet.com.
Bellano Jewelers: 10 percent off your entire purchase. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-292-1919, www.bellanojewelers.com.
The Best Hat Store: 10 percent off your entire purchase. 2739 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-625-6650, http://besthatstore.com.
Blaze Pizza: $10 for one 5925 Convair Drive, Fort Worth, 817-731-5069, http://blazepizza.com.
Blossoms on the Bricks: 10 percent off in-store purchases. Does not apply to weddings or parties. 5023 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-377-1900, www.blossomsonthebricks.com.
BLVD Dentistry & Orthodontics: 10% off services and products or free take home whitening trays. Promotions are separate and cannot be combined. 2739 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-756-5105, https://blvddentistry.com.
Box & Ship: $2 off FedEx or UPS Ground Service. $5 off FedEx Express or UPS Air Service $.50 per pound Paper Shredding Service. 4455 Camp Bowie Blvd. #114, Fort Worth, 817-377-8754, www.boxandshipfw.com.
Bravo! Cucina Italiana: Free appetizer (one per table). 3010 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-763-0145, www.bravoitalian.com.
Buffalo Brothers: 1/2 off an appetizer or dessert. One per customer. 3015 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-386-9601, www.buffalobrostexas.com.
Buttons Restaurant: 15 percent off entree or full size salad. Valid lunch or dinner. 4701 W. Freeway, Fort Worth, 817-735-4900, https://buttonsrestaurants.com.
Café Brazil: Buy one entree, get one entree free. 2880 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-923-7777, http://cafebrazil.com.
Cafe Texas: 15 percent off menu price during breakfast or lunch. 815 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-870-2100.
Cattlemen's Steak House: Free plain cheesecake with purchase of entree. Limit of four per party. 2458 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-624-3945, http://cattlemenssteakhouse.com.
Cellular Repair Station: 10 percent off on phone repairs. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-292-3003, http://cellularrepairstationfortworth.business.site.
Circle Cleaners: 20 percent off of dry cleaning. 3450 Bluebonnet Circle, Fort Worth, 817-923-4161.
Clearfork Food Park: 10 percent off at the cantina. 1541 Merrimac Circle, Fort Worth, 972-850-8736, www.clearforkfoodpark.com.
Clear Eye Associates + Optical: Free polycarbonate crystal clear single vision lenses with the purchase of a frame. 5912 Convair Drive #208, Fort Worth, 817-880-7917, www.cleareye.com.
Cookies by Design: BOGO up to one dozen gourmet cookies. Offer does not include decorated iced sugar cookies. 4455 Camp Bowie Blvd. #111, Fort Worth, 817-732-0109, www.cookiesbydesign.com.
Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que: Free non-alcoholic drink with purchase. 301 Stockyards Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-626-6464, www.coopersbbqfortworth.com.
Cowtown Cycle Party: 15 percent off individual seats for the Cowtown Party Make New Friends Mixer (Thursday 8-10 p.m.; Sundays noon-2:00 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.). Use code GoPurpleFriday when booking. Must book two days in advance. 129 W. Leuda St. Suite B, Fort Worth, 682-422-9253, http://cowtowncycleparty.com.
Cowtown Segway Adventures: 50 percent off any Cowtown Segway Adventure tour. 213 W. 8th St., Fort Worth, 682-225-0000, www.cowtownsegwaytours.com.
Coyote Urban Boutique: 15 percent off entire purchase. Jewelry not included. 817-332-0333, www.coyotefw.com.
CVS: 10 percent off TCU merchandise. 3614 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-870-1873; 2603 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-923-8259, www.cvs.com.
Diamond Galaxy: 60 percent off all diamond jewelry. Free jewelry cleaner with minimum $200 purchase. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-294-1200.
Drybar: 20 percent off day of services. Not eligible on products, memberships or gift cards. 1653 River Run #161, Fort Worth, 214-989-6136, www.thedrybar.com.
Dutch's Hamburgers: $1 off the Dutch Burger. 3009 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-927-5522, www.dutchshamburgers.com.
Earth Bones: 10 percent off your entire purchase. 308 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2662.
Edge 55 Apartments: Application and administrative fees waived ($150 value). Offer not valid with any other offers and subject to availability of units. All applicants must complete the entire application in office. ID will be required. 3517 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-923-9700, www.edge55.com.
Elan West 7th Apartments: Application and administrative fee waived. $0 deposit upon arrival. 2726 Mercedes Ave., Fort Worth, 817-820-0202, https://elanwest7th.com.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott: 20 percent off room rates. 6851 W. Freeway, Fort Worth, 817-731-9600, www.marriott.com.
Fans United: 15 percent off your entire purchase. Cannot combine with other discounts. 1431 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 972-785-4130, www.shopfansunited.com.
Fanzz: Buy one, get one 50 percent off on head wear. Buy one, get one 25% percent off on everything else. 4800 S. Hulen St., 817-423-9000, www.fanzz.com.
Fast Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs: 20 percent off. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-294-4041, http://fastfix.com.
Flower Market On 7th Street: 10 percent off purchase. Excludes special orders. 2733 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-377-3660, www.theflowermarketon7th.com.
Flowers to Go: 15 percent off your purchase. 325 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-339-2555, http://flowerstogofw.com.
Fort Worth Running Co.: Receive a gift with any purchase. 2401 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-731-1760, http://fwrunco.com.
Francesca's: 10 percent off your entire purchase. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-361-5700, www.francescas.com.
Glamour Paws: 15 percent off one retail item (excludes sale items). 2412 Forest Park Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-923-9828, http://glamourpawsonline.com.
Goldwaves Salon: 10 percent off retail. 5137 El Campo Ave., Fort Worth, 817-731-8888, http://goldwavessalon.com.
Hampton Inn & Suites: 20 percent off retail rate. 2700 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, 817-732-8585, http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com.
Hulla B'lu: 15 percent off one regular-priced item. 4804 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 682-224-1102, www.facebook.com/hullablufortworth.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites: 15 percent off best available rate. 1111 W. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, 817-698-9595, www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress.
Hyatt Place: 20 percent off the rack room rate. Valid any day of the week. 132 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, 817-626-6000, www.hyatt.com.
It's So Cute: 30 percent off on custom print shirts. Any design and any size. 4800 Hulen Park Drive #2080, Fort Worth, 817-480-6847, https://itssocuteonline.com.
J. Crew: 20 percent off purchase. Cannot be combined with current promotions. 1604 S. University Drive #503, Fort Worth, www.jcrew.com.
J. Kinlow Barber's Lab: $3 off any service. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-294-5155.
J. McLaughlin: Free gift of J. McLaughlin scarf, umbrella or beach towel with $300 purchase. 1612 S. University Drive #404, Fort Worth, 682-703-2201, www.jmclaughlin.com.
Justin Boot Outlet: 15 percent off regular priced boots. 717 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-885-8089, www.justinboots.com.
Just Stringz Salon & Spa: $5 off any hair service valued at $25 or more. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-294-5325, www.juststringz.com.
Karat Jewelers: 10 percent off all silver merchandise. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-294-1200.
Karmany Yoga: $5 fee for yoga classes. 2735 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-689-5642, www.karmanyyoga.com.
Kay Jewelers: Free jewelry cleaning and inspection by certified diamond specialist. $5 off repair (minimum $10 repair). 4800 S. Hulen St. #215, Fort Worth, 817-263-7821, www.kay.com.
Larry North Fitness: No enrollment offer ($195 Value) and discounted corporate membership rate $45 per month (regularly $65). 615 Commerce St., Fort Worth, 817-336-6784, https://larrynorthfitness.com.
Leah's Sweet Treats: Receive one free case cupcake. Limit one per customer. 4910 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-731-5223, www.leahssweettreats.com.
LensCrafters: Additional $25 off. 4800 S. Hulen St., Ft Worth, 817-370-0502, www.lenscrafters.com.
Loft Vue Modern Student Living: Waived application fee. 3125 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, 817-927-0311, http://loftvueliving.com.
Log Cabin Village: 50 percent off general admission. 2100 Log Cabin Village Lane, Fort Worth, 817-392-5881, www.logcabinvillage.org.
Marie Antoinette: $10 off purchases of $50 or more (fragrances and consignment items excluded). 101 W. 2nd St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2888, www.marieantoinettespa.com.
Maverick Fine Western Wear: Receive a can of TCU gourmet peanuts ($8 value) with any purchase. 100 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, 817-626-1129, www.maverickwesternwear.com.
Medi-Weightloss: 3615 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-737-2700; 6618 Bryant Irvin Road #101, Fort Worth, 817-263-8800, www.mediweightloss.com.
Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop: 15 percent off of Mellow Johnny's branded apparel and accessories. 4801 Edwards Ranch Road #125, Fort Worth, 817-821-4780, http://mellowjohnnys.com.
Parkhill's Jewlery & Gifts: 12 percent off your purchase. 2751 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, 817-921-4891, http://parkhillgifts.com.
Pax & Parker: 10 percent off your entire purchase. 1621 River Run #116, Fort Worth, 817-439-9581, www.paxandparker.com.
Perfumes International: Get 10 percent off all brand name perfumes. 4800 S. Hulen St, Fort Worth, 817-263-1786.
PS The Letter: 15 percent off any one item. Item not to exceed $500. 2100 Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-731-2032, www.pstheletter.com.
Rally House: Receive $10 off purchase of $50 or more of TCU merchandise. Exclusions apply and only one offer person. 4922 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-953-6120; 2301 Porter Creek Drive #225, Fort Worth, 817-809-7878, www.rallyhouse.com.
Runway Seven: 15 percent off entire purchase. Not valid with any other offer or promotion. 1612 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-870-9727, https://runwayseven.com.
Spencer’s: 20 percent off a purchase offer. 4800 Hulen Park, Fort Worth, 817-263-4583, www.spencersonline.com.
Steel City Pops: Free chocolate dipping. 5924 Conair Drive, 817-631-7337, http://steelcitypops.com.
The General Store: 25 percent off any one item when you mention Go Purple at checkout. 101 W. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, 817-625-4061, www.generalstorestockyards.com.
The Squire Shop: 20 percent off any one regular-priced item. 4516 Hartwood Drive, Fort Worth, 817-927-8722, www.thesquireshop.net.
Twin Kell Cleaners: 30 percent off all purple garments. 4011 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-738-9975, www.twinkellcleaners.com.
Tyler’s: Purchase the original retro brand TCU shirt for $10. 1621 River Run #101, Fort Worth, 817-439-9520, www.tylerstx.com.
U Nails & Spa: 20 percent off waxing services. 1664 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-332-7484, http://unailsalon.com.
University Car Wash & Oil Service: $10 off a Super Clean car wash. Take a picture with the TCU superman mural, post it to social media and receive a free $6 car wash. 3124 Collinsworth St., Fort Worth, 817-714-5290, http://washology.com.
Vera Bradley: Receive $30 off a $125 purchase. Excludes collegiate line. 1604 S. University Drve #501, Fort Worth, 817-878-2862, www.verabradley.com.
Whole Foods Market: $2 off your purchase of $10 or more at the salad bar, hot bar or on a growler fill. 3720 Vision Drive, Fort Worth, 682-316-8040, www.wholefoodsmarket.com.
Wild Bird Center: 20 percent off entire purchase. 3000 S. Hulen St. #150, Fort Worth, 817-737-6700, www.wildbird.com.
Williams-Sonoma: 20 percent off one regularly-priced item. Exclusions apply. 1620 S. University Drive #203, Fort Worth, 817-334-0009, www.williams-sonoma.com.
Wright At Home: Check in on Facebook or Instagram and receive 20 percent off on all in-store merchandise. Sale items excluded. 4818 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-989-8222, www.wrightathomefw.com.
Yucatan Taco Stand: $1 off tacos all day. 909 W. Magnolia Ave. # 10, Fort Worth, 817-924-8646, www.yucatantacostand.com.
Zales Jewelers: Free jewelry cleaning. 4800 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-292-5970, www.zales.com.
Comments