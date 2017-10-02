Crunch! $1 tacos for National Taco Day — or free if you wear the right costume

Only in America do we line up for National Taco Day.
The annual celebration of the meal-in-a-shell is Wednesday, and one of the most spirited celebrations is at Fuzzy’s Taco Shops.
The formerly Fort Worth-based Fuzzy’s chain was one of the first local restaurants to observe Taco Day.
Fuzzy’s still keeps things simple: $1 tacos all day, including breakfast tacos.
The deal doesn’t include fajita or shrimp tacos. But it does include all the Baja fish tacos that made Fuzzy’s famous, along with the garlic shredded beef taco that’s an insider’s favorite.
Other special Taco Day deals:
▪ The Austin-based Chuy’s chain offers $1 crispy beef tacos with any order. Also, if you have a taco costume, Chuy’s offers a free entree to anyone who comes “dressed like a taco.”
▪ El Fenix offers $4.99 taco plates, crispy or soft. (And Taco Day is already on “Enchilada Wednesday.”)
▪ Blue Mesa Grill locations are serving a street taco buffet with a variety of toppings from 5-9 p.m. ($10).
Blue Mesa’s corporate cousin, Tacos & Tequila, will also host a taco-eating contest at its Dallas Uptown location. Fastest diner to finish 20 mini-tacos wins.
▪ Torchy’s Tacos doesn’t have a special, but the “taco of the month” is the Tailgater: a panko-crusted chicken fillet on bacon and potatoes covered in green chile queso, topped with Diablo sauce, poblano ranch slaw, smoky blue cheese and a drizzle of honey.
▪ Taco Bueno, home of the “party taco,” is giving a free taco with every purchase (limit one), and promoting its $5 Muchaco or burrito boxes.
▪ The Minnesota-based R Taco (Rusty Taco) chain, founded in Dallas, will host a charity fundraiser at its flagship store, 4802 Greenville Ave. (A Fort Worth location is open on Bluebonnet Circle, but a new Camp Bowie Boulevard location will not open until the weekend.)
▪ Taco Cabana offers a free fajita taco if you sign up onlinefor the rewards club at tacocabana.com.
▪ Taco Bell is selling taco “gift sets” for $5. But c’mon.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.
