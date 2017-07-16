After 71 years, Sammie’s Bar-B-Q apparently closed; changing hands?

Sammie’s Bar-B-Q, a 1946 throwback celebrated in Fort Worth writer Dan Jenkins’ novels, closed Sunday as rumors swirled of a change of hands.
The current Sammie’s opened in 1987, but it replaced a 1946 drive-in with car hops, nickel beers and the best pork ribs in Fort Worth.
Before Angelo’s opened in 1958, Sammie’s was the famous local beer-and-barbecue hangout for downtown lawyers, Riverside-area patrons and commuters at a time when East Belknap Street carried traffic to both Denton and northwest Dallas.
Owner Bobby Platt did not return a message, but workers’ family members wrote on social media that the staff had been dismissed with a sale to another barbecue restaurant in negotiations.
Sammie Norwood, owner of a nearby dance hall, and Charles “Pop” Ross opened the restaurant in 1946 and sold in the 1970s to Platt and the late Sam Allen, according to Star-Telegram archives.
In Jenkins’ 1974 golf novel, “Dead Solid Perfect,” two characters argue over “whether Angelo’s or Sammie’s had the best barbecued ribs.” In Jenkins’ 2014 novel “You Gotta Play Hurt,” Sammie’s was the site of a coaches’ dinner for mythical TCU Horned Frogs football coach T.J. Lambert.
When the original building closed for demolition in 1987, owners celebrated with “throwback” 1946 prices of 50 cents for a sliced beef sandwich and $2.75 for a pork rib plate.
In particular, Sammie’s has been known for bracelet-sized, thick-breaded onion rings, for its distinctive smoked bologna and for a thin, vinegary sauce meant to complement the brisket but not overpower the smoky flavor.
