Americado offers tacos, steaks, churros and — yes, goat yoga

The new Americado market-style restaurant required an education process.
When it opened in April, the Dallas-based designers thought diners would order and pay for each item at a different food or drink station, food-hall style.
But Fort Worth wants to go directly to the margaritas and enchiladas — phooey on style.
Now fully educated, Americado’s owners are offering some of Fort Worth’s best Mexico City-style cooking and frozen cucumber margaritas in a comfy patio atmosphere.
It’s like a friendly taqueria that also serves steaks and seafood. The skirt steak or grilled snapper dinners compared favorably to those in much more expensive restaurants, but for less than $20.
Originally billed as a taqueria and bar with rotisserie chicken, Americado now also serves first-rate green chicken enchiladas or mole Oaxaqueño chicken enchiladas.
The green and roasted red salsas are addictively good. (They cost extra, but they’re worth it.) And the molcajete salsa with the steak is a bonus.
In two visits last week, dinner was delivered promptly and the service was efficient. The only oddity was that the comprehensive cocktail menu (“El Bar”) didn’t also include some very good wine options, and Americado doesn’t offer a sangria at all.
Almost by the minute, the kitchen turned out order after order of a new dessert: cinnamon-brown sugar churros with chocolate sauce.
A Sunday brunch menu features churros filled with raspberry jam and cream cheese, topped with pecans and berries, or other dishes such as chilaquiles, huevos “divorciados” (red and green), chicken slider “tortitas” in green salsa or tacos de rajas (poblano) or calabacitas (squash).
Americado has been offering family fun events (and ice cream bars), burgers and outdoor fun such as a “goat yoga” class. (No cabrito jokes, please. These are delicate goats.)
Arriving in the same season as the new Meso Maya in Tanglewood, Americado covers much of the same culinary ground but in a more casual setting.
It’s open for lunch or brunch and dinner daily; 2000 W. Berry St. at Cleburne Road (park on Gordon Avenue), 817-759-9107, americadofw.com.
New del Norte
Tacos Del Norte is open in north Fort Worth.
But it’s not the same restaurant as the popular Del Norte Tacos in Godley.
Owner Martin Cardona renamed his former Papa’s Smokehouse barbecue-and-burger cafe because diners on the north side expect tacos and Tex-Mex, he said.
“We are Tacos Del Norte because we’re on the north side,” he said.
Tacos Del Norte still specializes in smoked brisket tacos and burgers from the in-house pit, plus unique items such as smoked duck tacos (with mushroom and spinach) or smoked bison tacos.
The menu also offers duck or bison fajitas, enchiladas and traditional Tex-Mex. A Sunday brunch menu will start this weekend, Cardona said.
(Yes, Tacos Del Norte still serves the Papa’s Burger, 3/4 -pound of beef stuffed with a cheese enchilada inside.)
It’s open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, brunch and dinner Sundays at 300 W. Central Ave.; 682-708-1444.
Restaurant Week
The annual DFW Restaurant Week summertime restaurant specials begin Aug. 7.
Some of the best restaurants and steakhouses are offering $39 specials and still donating about $8 of that to the Lena Pope children’s agency.
That’s a good deal.
But some other restaurants are offering $49 dinners. That doesn’t sound like as much of a special, although it does buy a three-course dinner at pricey restaurants such as Waters or Lonesome Dove Western Bistro.
For the best deal, stick to the $39 dinners at restaurants such as Mercury Chop House in downtown Fort Worth (a choice of a New York strip, pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or salmon dynamite, through Aug. 20) or the Classic Cafe in Roanoke (a choice of salmon, goat-cheese stuffed chicken breast or jägerschnitzel, through Aug. 26).
Other restaurants offering $39 specials include Kirby’s Steakhouse in Southlake and the Silver Fox Steakhouses in Fort Worth and Grapevine.
More than 130 restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth and Denton will offer specials for at least the week of Aug. 7-13, many through Aug. 20 or Aug. 26.
The best deal of all might be a $20 lunch at Capital Grille in Fort Worth, the Classic Cafe, il Calabrese in Southlake, Del Frisco’s Grille in Fort Worth or Southlake, Lonesome Dove, Mercury Chop House or Winewood Grill in Grapevine.
The event is a KRLD/1080 AM promotion.
Book advance reservations; some restaurants limit the offer. For more information and a complete list, see dfwrestaurantweek.com.
