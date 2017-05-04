Another new market: Eatzi’s first Fort Worth store set for May 11 opening

The first Fort Worth location of Eatzi’s Market & Bakery is expected to open May 11 in University Park Village.

Eatzi’s executive Adam Romo confirmed the opening date after preview parties were announced for Tuesday night.

Eatzi’s offers breakfasts and coffees at 7 a.m. daily, and take-out lunches and dinners along with a wide variety of specialty foods, wines and baked goods.

If Eatzi’s opens Thursday as planned, the special that day is burgers or salmon burgers. The Friday specials are fried catfish or thin-crust pizzas ($10, or $25 with a salad and bottle of wine).

Eatzi’s is marking its 20th year as a gourmet take-out shop and grocer. The location will be the company’s fifth, and second in Tarrant County after a Grapevine store.

Eatzi’s has competiton across University Drive from a new Tom Thumb supermarket in the WestBend shops with a focus on take-out. A second, larger Tom Thumb “urban market” with a beer and wine bar also opened last month on West Seventh Street near the Clear Fork bridge.

Eatzi’s joins a crowded Fort Worth gourmet grocery market dominated for 15 years by H-E-B’s Central Market and later also by California-based Trader Joe’s, which in 2012 chose Fort Worth to make its North Texas debut.

The city’s first Whole Foods Market opened in October in the new Waterside shopping center on Bryant Irvin Road at Arborlawn Drive.

In University Park Village, work also is near completion on a new Bread Winners Bakery & Bistro in a space left vacant when Blue Mesa Grill moved to a stand-alone building near Montgomery Plaza.

Eatzi’s replaces Chili’s, one of the original 1987 tenants.

University Park Village is also home to an Apple Store, Anthropologie & Co., Tesla, Victoria’s Secret, Williams-Sonoma and other clothing and specialty retailers.

Eatzi’s investors also recently purchased The Slow Bone, a popular west Dallas barbecue restaurant.

Eatzi’s will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 1540 S. University Drive; eatzis.com.