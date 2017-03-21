At downtown Tex-Mex spot, salad is a Wild choice

3:14 Paul Storey court hearing Pause

2:32 Garth Brooks explains to a reporter the importance of selling full albums vs. individual songs for $.99

0:36 Property tax checks scanned at Tarrant County Administration Office

1:24 UTA guards Kaelon Wilson and Erick Neal talk private jets after 85-69 win over Akron

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

2:16 UTA coach Scott Cross on his Mavericks peaking in NIT play