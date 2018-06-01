The Bearded Lady has plans to put on a new face in a new place

It may be too early to call South Main Street in Fort Worth the new Magnolia Avenue. But a big Magnolia Avenue hangout is planning a move to South Main, according to an Instagram post.
The Bearded Lady, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary, is in a classic craftsman house that officially has a 7th Avenue address but is very much a part of Magnolia with its regularly full Magnolia-facing patio, is planning to move to 300 S. Main St., according to the post by Hatfield Advisors, a Fort Worth-based "boutique advisory, strategy and brokerage firm." According to the post, Hatfield helped Bearded Lady find the new location.
The move would put the Bearded Lady near The Collective Brewing Project and HopFusion Ale Works, as well as the Shipping and Receiving Bar. There are a growing number of apartments and condos in the area.
What isn't clear yet is whether the new place will have a patio like the current Bearded Lady's, which we have called one of the best restaurant patios in Fort Worth.
But there's more to it than the patio; it also has a good beer list, and a burger that not only was featured on the cover of Texas Monthly’s 2016 “50 Best Burgers in Texas” issue (it ranked No. 3), it made one of our food writers consider leaving her husband for it.
We will update when we get more details. For now, the Bearded Lady is still open at 1229 7th Ave., at the corner of 7th and Magnolia in Fort Worth.
H/T 360 West magazine.
