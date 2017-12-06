Here’s where to get stuffed on Christmas

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, many DFW restaurants are pushing their Dec. 24 offerings while they’re closed on Christmas Day. A handful are open on both days. This list includes both. We’ll update as we get more info.

A couple of notes: Reservations are recommended, especially on Christmas Day. And prices below don’t include taxes, tips or, in some cases, beverages — good to know hen you see some of the prices.

Updated Dec. 15 with additional menu info from Buffalo West, as well as new entries from Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (Plano) and Dolce Riviera (Dallas).

Fort Worth/Tarrant

Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will be open at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas. Dinner specials include honey-glazed duck with candied cranberries, celery-root puree and arugula ($24); bone-in pork chop with toasted yellow corn grits, spiced apple compote and fried sage ($26); peppered venison loin with Brussels sprouts, bourbon poached pears and pecorino ($27); and 12-ounce dry-aged bone-in rib-eye with charred broccolini, mushrooms and pan jus ($45). Selected items from the regular menu also will be available. Reservations recommended but not required. 155 E. Fourth St., Fort Worth,817-332-2473,www.birdinthe.net.

Boston Market: Select DFW locations of Boston Market will be open for business on Christmas Day and serving traditional holiday meals ($12.99). Each individual meal comes with your choice of hand-carved ham, sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken, plus two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple pie. Hours vary by location. To find a participating Boston Market near you, visit https://bostonmarket.com.

Buca di Beppo: All locations of the Italian family-style chain will open at 11 a.m. Christmas Day. 2701 E. Texas 114, Southlake, 817-749-6262; locations also in Dallas and Frisco;https://www.bucadibeppo.com

Buffalo West: The west Fort Worth steakhouse will be open for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, and will serve a limited dinner from 4 to 8 that night. Entrees include a custom-cut, bone-in 44 Farms Angus rib eye with baked potato ($40), a slow-roased Christmas Eve prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish suace and a baked potato ($38), and more. 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, Fort Worth,817-732-2370, www.buffalowestfw.com

Furr’s: The cafeteria-style restaurant will be serving up a Christmas Day buffet that includes holiday favorites like boneless turkey breast, smoked ham, dressing, cranberry sauce and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Multiple Tarrant County locations. To find a Furr’s near you, visit www.furrs.net.

Heaven’s Gate Restaurant near Fort Worth Meacham Airport will serve a family-style turkey and ham buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $14.99. 3820 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-624-1262,Heaven’s Gate Restaurant on Facebook

Humperdinks Restaurant and Brewpubs: All Humperdinks (Humperdinkses?) will open at 10 a.m. Christmas Day, offering a $14.99 brunch special that includes chicken & waffles, steak & eggs, made-to-order omelets and more, as well as a double-shot bloody mary and a jumbo 9-ounce mimosa. Also available: A Christmas Day feast ($21.99 a person/$11.99 children 6-12/free for younger children), featuring oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and more (including a choice of pecan or pumpkin pie), served family-style. But wait, there’s still more! The Christmas Day menu will feature several a la carte specials. 700 Six Flags Drive, Arlington, 817-640-8553; two locations in Dallas. The Arlington location also will be open Christmas Eve for the Dallas Cowboys game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

La Tortilandia: The West Berry Street Tex-Mex restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day, serving the Dorado family’s interior-Mexico recipes and also selling pork, chicken or sweet tamales by the dozen.. 1112 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-922-0205, www.latortilandia.com.

Los Asaderos: The north-side mainstay continues its tradition of being open on Christmas. But don’t go the day after Christmas: Tuesday is Los Asaderos’ day off. 1535 N. Main St., Fort Worth,817-626-3399, facebook.com/asaderos.

Luby’s: Drop by Luby’s on Dec. 25 to take advantage of its Christmas Day Special, which includes your choice of prime rib ($15.99) or blackened chicken breast with bacon-wrapped shrimp ($13.99), plus two sides and bread. Open regular hours. Multiple Tarrant County locations. To find a Luby’s near you, visit www.lubys.com

Mercury Chophouse: Both the Fort Worth steakhouse and the new Arlington location will serve lunch Christmas Day. The Arlington location will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving its regular menu plus a holiday special. The Fort Worth location is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., when the diners for Christmas dinner include all on-duty Fort Worth police. 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., 817-381-1157, or525 Taylor St., 817-336-4129, mercuryfw.com.

Omni Fort Worth: The downtown hotel will have a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day in its second-floor foyer. Lots of appetizer/entree/pastry/dessert choices, but the most holiday-specific ones include eggnog muffins, Parmesan lavosh, gingerbread scones, pumpkin doughnuts, a Yule log, mincemeat pie, eggnog panna cotta, chocolate-peppermint mousse, Christmas pudding and a Christmas cookies and cupcake display. Seatings available on the half-hour. Reservations required. $65 adults/$35 children 6-12/free for children 5 and under. 1300 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-350-4106, www.omnihotels.com

The Omni’s restaurant, Cast Iron, and bar,Whiskey & Rye, are available for private parties. The Cowtown Holiday Menu ($29 per person, minimum 25 guests) includes carving stations for traditional roast turkey and honey-and-clove-stuffed ham, and one of the desserts is a warm dark chocolate and cranberry bread pudding. The Sundance Holiday Menu ($39 per person, minimum 25 guests) is similar, but adds spice-rubbed, slow-smoked beef brisket under “carving” (and moves the ham off to “entrees & sides”), and desserts include a pumpkin tres leches. Both menus available through Dec. 31. Call 817-350-4106 for reservations.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The downtown Fort Worth location will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and from noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Full menu available. 813 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-348-0080; locations also in Uptown Dallas (1900 Cedar Springs Road) and north Dallas (17840 Dallas Parkway); http://www.ruthschris.com/

Shell Shack: The seafood chain celebrates the virtue of shellfishness during the holidays by being open all day (11 a.m.-2 a.m.) Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On both days, you can get a complimentary dessert if you (and you’ll probably need some friends) order one of three platters: The VIP (a pound of snow crab, a pound of boiled shrimp, two corn on the cob, one potato and one sausage, plus fries and hushpuppies; $42.99); “Date Night” (all of what’s in the VIP plus a pound of king crab, $84.99); or The Heavyweight (two pounds of snow crab and boiled shrimp, plus a pound of king crab, two catfish fillets, eight fried shrimp, eight corn on the cob, four potatoes and two sausages; feeds five to six; $156.99). Christmas Day bonus: Shell Shack will throw a onesie and pajama party, so you don’t even have to dress up. Formally, anyway. 770 E. Road to Six Flags Suite 100, Arlington, 844-588-2722; locations also in Uptown Dallas and Plano (same phone number); www.shellshack.com.

Texas de Brazil: The meat palace will open early on Christmas Eve (11 a.m.) but will be closed Christmas Day. The full rodizio-style dinner menu will be available all day, along with a special holiday item, horseradish-crusted rib-eye. 101 N. Houston St., Fort Worth,817-882-9500; locations also in Dallas and Addison; http://www.texasdebrazil.com

Dallas and beyond

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House: The Plano location in Legacy West is the only one in DFW open on Christmas. The full menu will be available, with a selection of new items, including 45-day dry-aged steaks. Hours, however, are limited. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 25, 5905 Legacy Drive Suite A120, Plano, 972-312-9115,https://delfriscos.com

Dolce Riviera: The Italian restaurant will have a special, holiday-inspired a la carte Christmas Eve menu, with entree cholices including pan-seared scallops with sesame seeds (say “capasanta al sesamo” if you want to sound cool), langoustine ravioli and almond-crusted veal filet. Entree prices range from $16 to $48. The regular menu will be available as well. 5-11 p.m. Dec. 24, 2950 N. Harwood St. Suite 115, Dallas, 469-458-6623, http://www.dolceriviera.com

InterContinental Dallas: The Addison hotel will serve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (reservations accepted through 2 p.m.) Christmas Day, and you won’t leave hungry: the salad/seafood station alone has more than a dozen items, and there also will be an entree/carving station, a Cajun pasta station, and omelet/breakfast station, and a bread/dessert station. A separate kids buffet also will be available. $83 adults/$30 children ages 6-12/free for children 5 and under. 15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison, 972-386-6000, http://www.icdallas.com/#gref

Lark on the Park: The restaurant across from Klyde Warren Park will have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day suppers from 5 to 10 p.m. both days. Specials will include grilled venison loin, traditional baked ham, roast goose and grilled salmon. A la carte menu also available. 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, 214-855-5275,http://www.larkonthepark.com

Mudhen Meat and Greens: The Dallas Farmers Market restaurant will have a “Tacky Sweater Christmas Eve Brunch” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 (closed Christmas Day). Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater (or, hey, an outfit if you want to go all the way) and you’ll get a free holiday beverage. Brunch specials include a holiday ham supper with honey-baked ham and cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts and sweet-potato mash (served with a sunny-side up egg, so it’s still brunch!) and Mudhen’s pasture-raised eggnog. Now, excuse us while we go look for that pasture ... 900 S. Harwood St., Dallas (Dallas Farmers Market), 214-698-7000,mudheninthe.net

Roy’s Restaurant: The Plano location of the steak-seafood restaurant will be open Christmas Day, with a three-course Christmas dinner featuring a slow-roasted chateaubriand ($59.95 per person) or its prix-fixe menu ($4 per person). Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 25, 2840 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 972-473-6263https://www.roysrestaurant.com

The Rustic: The Uptown place wth the big back yard will open at 6 p.m. Christmas Day with its annual “Drink the Tree” event. That means there’s a beer-bottle Christmas tree, consisting of $3 bottle for Real Ale Fireman’s #4. Aside from beer, there will be a limited menu of four tamale varieties: brisket, chicken tinga, pork carnitas, or roasted poblano and cheese. And “winter warmer” cocktails. 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com

V-Eats Modern Vegan: The Trinity Groves vegan restaurant won’t be open for Christmas, but it will give vegans their meat- and dairyless due with its second annual Vegan Holiday Feast. The three-course dinner’s offerings include vegan takes on pot roast, and on turkey and gravy. Seatings at 5, 6:15 and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21. $28.50 adults/$10 children. For tickets and info, email Info@V-Eats.com or check out Vegan Holiday Feast on Facebook. 3011 Gulden Lane, No. 102, Dallas,214-377-6009, http://www.v-eats.com

