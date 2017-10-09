Whataburger and James Avery team up for a Texas-sized collaboration

Whataburger fans can now wear their love for the Corpus Christi-based fast food chain around their neck.
On Monday, Whataburger announced they’ve teamed up with the Kerrville-based jewelry designer James Avery to create a new one-of-a-kind sterling silver charm. Available exclusively on the Whataburger website, the Texas-shaped charm is engraved with the chain’s iconic flying “W” and retails for $60. Customers can buy the charm individually or build a ready-to-wear piece by purchasing either the James Avery Changeable Charm Holder Necklace ($70) or Hook On Bracelet ($40).
“When we were thinking of new offerings, we instantly got excited about connecting two Texas brands that people grow up knowing and loving – Whataburger and James Avery,” said Whataburger vice president of retail Mike Sobel in a press release. “If you love Texas and Whataburger, you’re going to love this charm.”
Whataburger fans were first tipped off about the collaboration last week when a Texas antique store called Red Beard Mantiques posted a photo on their Facebook page of the Texas-themed charm. Since Friday, the post has been shared over 24,000 times and has received more than 10,000 comments.
For more information or to purchase the charm, visit http://shop.whataburger.com.
