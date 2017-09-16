Cookies for Cook: Tiff’s Treat to hold double grand opening to benefit medical center

Austin-based Tiff’s Treats, which already has 10 DFW locations including Fort Worth and Arlington, is best-known as a cookie-delivery company. And oh, what soft, gooey cookies they can be.
But when it holds one of its grand-opening “flash sale” events, people get in line to pick up cookies. Early. According to the Tiff’s website, when the Arlington store opened on July 22, people lined up as much as 26 hours in advance on a day when the high temperature was around 100 degrees. And 1,300 dozen cookies were sold that day.
So the simultaneous 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 23 grand-opening celebrations at stores in Southlake and Lewisville — when the weather will presumably be more pleasant (although there is some rain in at least one long-range forecast) — should be a big deal.
At both locations, cookies will be available for $5 a dozen (limit six dozen per person, and you need to be in line by 91 p.m. to get them at that price), with proceeds benefiting the Cook Children’s Health Foundation and supporting the hospital’s Creative Artist in Residence Programme.
Each grand opening will benefit Cook Children’s, and Tiff’s fans can enter something called the “Southville Challenge.” Here’s the challenge: Go to both event. If you make it to both, you’ll get a wristband at each. Two wristbands will earn you a tote bag with a $25 gift card insider. Post a photo of both wristbands on social media, and you’ll be entered in a drawing for a new iPad.
But wait, there’s more! The first 40 people in line at either store will win a $100 Tiff’s Treats gift card. All others in line before 9 a.m. will receive a $10 gift guard. Buy a box of cookies, and you can enter a drawing to win free Tiff’s Treats cookies for a year. Bring a new, unwrapped stuffed bear to donate to the Cook Children’s PrayerBear program will receive a $5 gift card.
Theoretically, it wouldn’t be that hard to make both openings. The Southlake store is at 1221 E. State Hwy 114 No. 150, near the intersection of 114 and North Carroll Avenue, in the same center as Chuy’s, Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles, etc. The Lewisville location is a 12-mile zip down the freeway at 755 E State Hwy 121, Suite B-150.
For details and updates about the event or the company, follow Tiff's Treats on Facebook.
