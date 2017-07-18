Here come the poparazzi: WestBend shopping center to get its first dessert destination

Some of the world’s most Instagrammable heat-beating treats are headed Fort Worth’s way this September. New York-based Popbar announced Monday that its first Texas location is coming to the WestBend shopping center, next door to HG Sply Co.
The location within the expanding shopping center between University Drive and the Trinity River, between the trendy HG Sply Co. and CorePower Yoga, seems perfect for a dessert option. Diners adding something light to an already full belly can stand in line with yogis who deserve a treat.
Popbar serves gelato, sorbetto and yogurt on a stick, and features 40-plus rotating flavors that put on a show in the display case before they reach your sun-scorched face. Of course, dipping and topping options abound as well, for all your customized dessert needs.
“Popbar ... is a concept we pursued in direct response to customer requests for a place to have frozen treats at WestBend,” said Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property Co., which owns WestBend. “We’re happy we were able to deliver on this and look forward to announcing additional new-to-market tenants in the coming months.”
The popgelati are made in-house daily from fresh fruit, with the line forming to the left for favorites like banana, chocolate, coconut, hazelnut, peanut butter, pistachio and gianduja, a chocolate spread containing about 30 percent hazelnut paste. But the real genius of Popbar appears at first glance to be the chain’s solution to the sticky-finger, ice cream sandwich conundrum.
It was so simple, all along: just make a popsicle out of it.
Popbar’s arrival in September will make it WestBend’s first dessert destination, to be followed this fall by the opening of SusieCakes, a California-based bakery specializing in “sentimental dessert favorites,” with locations already open in Dallas and Plano.
Both sweet shops will be part of WestBend’s ongoing property redevelopment, which will continue with an expansion onto an adjacent 3.5-acre tract of land immediately south of the shopping center.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
