South Main is going to get a plucky Taco Heads spinoff

If you haven’t driven South Main Street between downtown and Rosedale Avenue lately — and you remember it as a construction zone where you wanted to check your tires for nails immediately after traversing that stretch — you should give it a try. Construction is now complete, and there is a sense that things are going to happen there.
And they are: On Tuesday, Taco Heads, the food truck that grew into a Montgomery Street brick and mortar, announced plans to open Tinie’s Mexican Rotisserie and Cocktail Lounge in South Main Village.
If you have a long enough memory, you might recall that Taco Heads had actually planned on having its first brick-and-mortar taco shop in South Main Village, but the Montgomery location turned out to be great, and if you haven’t been there lately, you should check it out for its upgraded patio, which was a pretty cool patio to begin with.
But back to South Main, where, again, construction is done. Tinie’s wiil be at 125 S. Main St., in the SoMa (get it?) development, currently home to W.A Powers Company. It’s expected to open in January 2018.
Tinie’s — that’s co-owner Sarah Castillo’s mom’s nickname — will have two floors. The first floor will feature a family-style Mexican rotisserie offering whole or half fire-roasted chicken with sides, tortillas and salsas. Vegetarian options and non-chicken meat dishes will be available, as will tortas, salads, tacos and breakfast..
Castillo, who is a native of Fort Worth’s south side and co-owns Taco Heads with Jacob Watson, says in a release: “[My mom] eats her Mexican food like your typical Mexican mom — breaking apart tortillas for your protein, rice and beans, and veggies — and this is how we learned to eat Mexican food.”
Also from the release: “On the second floor, Tinie’s will offer craft cocktails, Latin American beers, and 60 different tequilas and mezcal from its lounge, ‘El Escondite’ (translation, “the hideaway”).” Decor will include “lavish plant life,” Oaxacan rugs and rustic Mexican design.
Apparently, this isn’t going to be any ordinary bar. “The interior will transport you to an Oaxacan mezcaleria with a rooftop oasis to escape the concrete jungle,” business partner Glen Keely says in the release. Keely also owns and operates Thompson’s Bookstore, the downtown cocktail bar, and Poag Mahone’s Irish Pub (where, Castillo notes, the Taco Heads truck was parked) in the West Seventh area, and is helping design the Tinie’s space..
Castillo and Watson are partnering with Fort Worth’s Studio 97w for architecture and design on the space. The Taco Heads on Montgomery is among the projects in Studio 97w’s portfolio.
