Be on the lookout for more of these ‘Trumpster’ dumpsters, says this local artist

It’s a dumpster, but with Donald Trump’s face on it.
It’s a Trumpster, get it? Yeah, you get it.
The artist responsible for pasting up the unflattering image of President Trump’s face behind Andy’s Bar in Denton says there’s more where that came from, too.
“I did it yesterday. It has already been taken down from the dumpster,” said Eric Mancini, a Denton native.
So for the time being, you’ll have to find another of Denton’s fashionable dumpsters to Instagram yourself in front of. But keep your eyes peeled, because ...
“I’m planning on doing several more in the area,” Mancini said.
He played it coy on whether the upcoming “Trumpster” installations would be paste-up jobs like the one that had Denton social media abuzz Monday and Tuesday, or whether he would use a different medium like stencil and spray paint.
A lot of Mancini’s other art has what he calls a “controlled chaos” feel, according to D Magazine. Mancini was a contributor to Deep Ellum’s 42 Mural street art exhibit and turned an Oak Cliff house into the most selfie-ready spot on the block in June 2016.
While he’s not usually outwardly political in his work, he doesn’t mind pushing buttons in public.
He used the Denton Square as his canvas of sorts recently with blown up Facebook statuses informing passers-by that what they were seeing was, indeed, street art.
“As far as a political statement, it’s the obvious one,” Mancini said of the Trumpster.
He’s also selling 100 18x24 canvas Trumpster prints on his site, for $100 apiece.
