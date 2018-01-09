If you set the trash inside on fire, you’d have a Trumpster fire.
Arts & Culture

Be on the lookout for more of these ‘Trumpster’ dumpsters, says this local artist

By Matthew Martinez

January 09, 2018 06:37 PM

DENTON

It’s a dumpster, but with Donald Trump’s face on it.

It’s a Trumpster, get it? Yeah, you get it.

The artist responsible for pasting up the unflattering image of President Trump’s face behind Andy’s Bar in Denton says there’s more where that came from, too.

“I did it yesterday. It has already been taken down from the dumpster,” said Eric Mancini, a Denton native.

So for the time being, you’ll have to find another of Denton’s fashionable dumpsters to Instagram yourself in front of. But keep your eyes peeled, because ...

“I’m planning on doing several more in the area,” Mancini said.

He played it coy on whether the upcoming “Trumpster” installations would be paste-up jobs like the one that had Denton social media abuzz Monday and Tuesday, or whether he would use a different medium like stencil and spray paint.

 

Spotted in #Denton: the Trumpster. #DentonTrumpster

A post shared by The Dentonite (@thedentonite) on

A lot of Mancini’s other art has what he calls a “controlled chaos” feel, according to D Magazine. Mancini was a contributor to Deep Ellum’s 42 Mural street art exhibit and turned an Oak Cliff house into the most selfie-ready spot on the block in June 2016.

While he’s not usually outwardly political in his work, he doesn’t mind pushing buttons in public.

 

What’s your status? @facebook

A post shared by Eric Mancini (@mancinism) on

He used the Denton Square as his canvas of sorts recently with blown up Facebook statuses informing passers-by that what they were seeing was, indeed, street art.

“As far as a political statement, it’s the obvious one,” Mancini said of the Trumpster.

He’s also selling 100 18x24 canvas Trumpster prints on his site, for $100 apiece.

Check out Mancini on Instagram.

  • Does Trump know the words to the national anthem? Decide for yourself

    President Trump's appearance at last night's College Football Playoff National Championship quickly became controversial when he was seen mouthing along to some of the words to the national anthem. Some viewers immediately interpreted this as proof that he doesn't know the words and immediately took to social media to share their newfound beliefs.

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

