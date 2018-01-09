Be on the lookout for more of these ‘Trumpster’ dumpsters, says this local artist

It’s a dumpster, but with Donald Trump’s face on it.

It’s a Trumpster, get it? Yeah, you get it.

The artist responsible for pasting up the unflattering image of President Trump’s face behind Andy’s Bar in Denton says there’s more where that came from, too.

“I did it yesterday. It has already been taken down from the dumpster,” said Eric Mancini, a Denton native.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

So for the time being, you’ll have to find another of Denton’s fashionable dumpsters to Instagram yourself in front of. But keep your eyes peeled, because ...

“I’m planning on doing several more in the area,” Mancini said.

He played it coy on whether the upcoming “Trumpster” installations would be paste-up jobs like the one that had Denton social media abuzz Monday and Tuesday, or whether he would use a different medium like stencil and spray paint.

A lot of Mancini’s other art has what he calls a “controlled chaos” feel, according to D Magazine. Mancini was a contributor to Deep Ellum’s 42 Mural street art exhibit and turned an Oak Cliff house into the most selfie-ready spot on the block in June 2016.

While he’s not usually outwardly political in his work, he doesn’t mind pushing buttons in public.

What’s your status? @facebook A post shared by Eric Mancini (@mancinism) on Jan 5, 2018 at 1:03pm PST

He used the Denton Square as his canvas of sorts recently with blown up Facebook statuses informing passers-by that what they were seeing was, indeed, street art.

“As far as a political statement, it’s the obvious one,” Mancini said of the Trumpster.

He’s also selling 100 18x24 canvas Trumpster prints on his site, for $100 apiece.

Check out Mancini on Instagram.

More Videos 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night Pause 2:05 Get a sneak peek of the new rodeo boxes and suites inside Dickies Arena 0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 1:12 Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape 0:36 Watch the punch that only earned this women's basketball player a two-game suspension 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:56 Fort Worth Stop Six neighborhood turning a corner 1:17 Epic Waters opens in Grand Prairie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Does Trump know the words to the national anthem? Decide for yourself President Trump's appearance at last night's College Football Playoff National Championship quickly became controversial when he was seen mouthing along to some of the words to the national anthem. Some viewers immediately interpreted this as proof that he doesn't know the words and immediately took to social media to share their newfound beliefs. Does Trump know the words to the national anthem? Decide for yourself President Trump's appearance at last night's College Football Playoff National Championship quickly became controversial when he was seen mouthing along to some of the words to the national anthem. Some viewers immediately interpreted this as proof that he doesn't know the words and immediately took to social media to share their newfound beliefs. Associated Press