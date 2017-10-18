Artist for Obama’s official portrait drew big crowds in Fort Worth

More Videos 1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too Pause 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 1:56 Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12 1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:05 Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting 2:21 L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Artist chosen for Obama’s official portrait has artwork in a Fort Worth museum Los Angeles artist Kehinde Wiley is in a rare, career-defining position--painting the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama. Another piece of his artwork sits inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Los Angeles artist Kehinde Wiley is in a rare, career-defining position--painting the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama. Another piece of his artwork sits inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

