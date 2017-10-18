Artist for Obama’s official portrait drew big crowds in Fort Worth

More Videos

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:39

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure 1:56

Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting 1:05

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 2:21

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil

  • Artist chosen for Obama’s official portrait has artwork in a Fort Worth museum

    Los Angeles artist Kehinde Wiley is in a rare, career-defining position--painting the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama. Another piece of his artwork sits inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Los Angeles artist Kehinde Wiley is in a rare, career-defining position--painting the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama. Another piece of his artwork sits inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
Los Angeles artist Kehinde Wiley is in a rare, career-defining position--painting the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama. Another piece of his artwork sits inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Arts & Culture

Artist for Obama’s official portrait drew big crowds in Fort Worth

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2017 4:32 PM

FORT WORTH

Artist Kehinde Wiley, who has twice exhibited at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, is accustomed to setting ordinary people in powerful positions in his paintings.

Now he’ll be putting a powerful person in an extraordinary setting as the artist chosen to create the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama.

It’s the pinnacle of a 14-year career for the Los Angeles-born artist and a textbook example of how quickly life can change for artists.

In 2015, Wiley was an up-and-coming artist only beginning to receive widespread recognition for his soulfully gritty, yet elegant paintings.

He has exhibited at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth twice in the past nine years and a painting from his most recent show September 2015-January 2016 sits in the museum’s gallery today.

“He came to Fort Worth and he did a lecture and it was sold out,” said Kendal Lake, the communications director at the museum. “The auditorium seating was sold out and even the cafe seating was sold out. It was really popular.”

EL137.16
Kehinde Wiley (American, b. 1977). Colonel Platoff on His Charger, 2007–8. Oil on canvas, 122 x 122 in. (309.9 x 309.9 cm). Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Gift of the Director’s Council and Museum purchase, 2008. © Kehinde Wiley
Kendal Smith-Lake Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The 122-by-122-inch oil on canvas portrait is a New York City street-life twist on the Equestrian Portrait of Charles V. Jean-Louis-André-Théodore Géricault.

It depicts an everyday guy from Harlem in a fur-lined hooded puffer jacket, cargo pants and a pair of Nike Dunks seated elegantly, yet powerfully, atop a white horse. The portrait dated 2007-8 is aptly titled “Colonel Platoff on His Charger.”

“His craftsmanship is exceptional,” Lake said. “He goes and meets people in their everyday life in the streets of New York and he talks them into posing for him. He has them go through books of classical artwork and choose a pose or painting. Then he puts these African-American men in a position of power in these paintings.”

He now finds himself in a rare, career-defining space. He’ll be the first black artist hired by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery to paint a portrait of the U.S. president, coincidentally the nation’s first African-American president. Former first lady Michelle Obama’s official portrait will be painted by Amy Sherald, a notable African-American female artist — also a first.

“His work will look fantastic in the White House,” said Lake. “Obama’s choice is fantastic because there hasn’t been a person of color chosen to paint a president’s portrait. It was time, for sure.”

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:39

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure 1:56

Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting 1:05

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 2:21

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil

  • Commercial: Barney Smith's Toilet Seat Art Museum

    Here's a look at a a Clorox commercial featuring Barney Smith, a 96-year-old man who has more than 1,000 uniquely decorated toilet seats.

Commercial: Barney Smith's Toilet Seat Art Museum

View More Video