Now playing shooting guard for the Dallas Mavericks: Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran showed up in an episode of Game of Thrones a couple of weeks ago. On Friday night at American Airlines Center he was in a Dallas Mavericks’ jersey.
Maybe the British pop star just likes to dress up?
Our friend Ed Sheeran rocking our jersey for his encore!!! pic.twitter.com/0Vqy2We5Ix— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 19, 2017
Sheeran donned a green Mavs’ jersey with his name on the back with the No. 17 during his encore. Assuming the No. 17 is for his World Tour 2017, which continues in Houston Saturday night. Either that, or he’s a big fan of former Mavs’ Ollie Mack, Antoine Rigaudeau or Chris Douglas-Roberts, all of whom wore No. 17 during brief stints with the team.
According to social media reports, one of Sheeran’s fans proposed to his girlfriend near the end of the show. So even if Sheeran isn’t a threat from the 3-point line, he at least has some matchmaking skills.
Our man Ed Sheeran rocking our jersey at his sold out concert in @AACenter! pic.twitter.com/SQZ5nPraej— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 19, 2017
My mate killed it tonight! @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/DVzbH2lwgY— Brody (@Rhythmic101) August 19, 2017
Perhaps next time Sheeran plays the in North Texas he’ll be wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey.
