Eyebrow arch: DMA seeks to set Frida Kahlo look-alike record

The Dallas Museum of Art’s “México 1900–1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco and the Avant-Garde” exhibit has drawn visitors dressed like Kahlo. But the people in this picture don’t fit the criteria for the Guinness World Record attempt scheduled for July 6 (for one thing, the shawls must be red or pink) Gregory Castillo Courtesy of Dallas Museum of Art