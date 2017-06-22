Eyebrow arch: DMA seeks to set Frida Kahlo look-alike record

Through the years, North Texans have set Guinness World Records for Most Shredding in a Day (since broken by Southern Californians), most attended live awards show (that one still stands) most breast milk donated (that one stands, too) and more.
Now the Dallas Museum of Art, in partnership with The Latino Center for Leadership Development, is out to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a feat that should cause some eyebrows to arch.
As part of Frida Fest, a July 6 event celebrating Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s 110th birthday, the museum is inviting people to help it set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo in one location.
Kahlo, whose unibrowed image is familiar even to people who know nothing about her art, had other trademarks as well — and the Guinness Book people are being very particular about what constitutes a look-alike.
“To participate in the record attempt,” says a release from the museum, “individuals must provide their own costume, which cannot be shared among multiple individuals, and follow the costume rules set by Guinness World Records.”
Those rules include “A unibrow drawn onto the face joining the eyebrows. This can be done with make-up or by sticking hair”; “Artificial flowers worn in the hair, a minimum of three artificial flowers must be worn”; “A red or pink shawl”; and “A flower-printed dress that extends to below the knees on all sides; the dress must not have any slits up the side.”
Miss any of those criteria, and you won’t be able to participate. So dress and make yourself up carefully. If you’re interested in participating in the July 6 record-breaking attempt, log on to https://dma.ticketleap.com/fridafest
Searching the Guinness Book website, we’re unable to find who holds the record, if anyone. But boy, are there a lot of “largest gathering of people dressed as ,,,” entries: ... fruits/vegetables, turkeys, trees, ghosts, leprechauns, nurses, vampires, witches, dogs, snowmen, penguins, nuns — OK, we’ll stop, but that’s just part of the first page of search results.
There is more to Frida Fest than meets the eyebrow: The fest, from 6 to 9 p.m. July 6, will include a $6 discount on special exhibition tickets for “México 1900–1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco and the Avant-Garde.”
A museum spokeswoman says that she has seen visitors dressed as Kahlo throughout the exhibit’s run, and that the museum had a costume event in May, but the record-setting attempt is the first time there have been strict guidelines on how to look like Kahlo.
The DMA Cafe will have a menu inspired by México 1900–1950 as well as margaritas on tap. Makeup artists from Reina Rebelde, the cosmetics line inspired by today’s Latinas, will “help you embrace the unibrow with complimentary Frida Kahlo–inspired looks.” The Dallas Black Dance Theatre will take you on a journey through Frida’s life with their performance of “Frida, Frida, Frida!,” and you can finish the evening with a slice of complimentary cake in the Atrium to wish Frida a happy birthday.
The cafe menu will include such items as braised Mexican pork shoulder with sofrito black beans and green rice infused with cilantro and Anaheim chiles ($10), chicken tortilla soupl ($3.50/$6), chicken fajita fiesta taco salad ($10) and tres leches ($4), along with those margaritas ($9).
The record-breaking attempt is scheduled for 8 p.m., with check-in at 7:30.
Also at 8 p.m., in the museum’s C3 Theater, will be a film, “Frida Kahlo: A Ribbon Around a Bomb,” presented by Itzcuintli Films and Teatro Dallas. The film weaves “excerpts from Teatro Dallas’s production of Abraham Oceransky’s play ‘The Diary of Frida Kahlo.” with poetry, music, interviews with Kahlo’s students and friends, and her art.”
But it sounds to us like the real show will be the record-setting attempt.
