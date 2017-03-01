Forecast for Colleen Coyle: raising awareness of animal-rescue charities

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character Pause

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

1:26 Memorial service for Euless Officer David Hofer

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be

1:15 Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs