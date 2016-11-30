Fort Worth’s Austin Allsup ends run on ‘The Voice’

Austin Allsup ended his run on the 11th season of The Voice Tuesday.
The Fort Worth singer-songwriter made it to the top 10 as a member of Blake Shelton’s team, but missed the cut for the top eight, being sent home alongside Courtney Harrell.
Allsup was the last North Texas artist in the competition, after the early rounds featured a number of locally rooted contestants.
If Allsup was at all discouraged by the turn of events, he wasn’t letting on — he tweeted the following not long after Tuesday’s live results show aired:
Thanks so much for everything. This rides far from over! Thanks @blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice for the opportunity! #TeamAA pic.twitter.com/uDs0r3w5TE— Austin Allsup (@AustinAllsup) November 30, 2016
Allsup performed John Waite’s Missing You on Monday’s live show.
To convince America to save him from elimination, Allsup performed Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey.
Allsup wasn’t the only North Texas-based act appearing on Tuesday’s live show — the Arlington-formed, Grammy-winning acappella group Pentatonix dropped by to perform the country classic Jolene with Dolly Parton and coach Miley Cyrus.
Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones
Comments