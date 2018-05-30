Gov. Abbott wants more marshals, increased mental health screening to make schools safer

Just weeks after the deadly Santa Fe school shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a 40-point school safety plan that touches on issues ranging from boosting law enforcement presence at schools to increasing monitoring of social media to potentially prevent deadly shootings before they occur.
The goal, he said Wednesday in talking about his plan that would provide more than $100 million in state and federal grants to Texas schools, is to let each district pick solutions that would best work to keep their students and teachers safe.
“This plan is a starting point, not an ending place,” Abbott said in announcing his plan at Dallas school district headquarters. “It provides strategies that can be used before the next school year begins to keep our students safe when they return to school.
"This plan will make our schools safer and our communities safer.”
Abbott said his plan will boost campus security programs, increase firearm safety, provide mental health evaluations that could identify students potentially at risk of hurting others, provide free gun locks for Texans who want to keep their firearms safe and more.
This comes comes shortly before the last day of school for many districts, including Fort Worth, which is Friday.
Roundtables
Wednesday's announcement follows three roundtables Abbott hosted that were focused on finding ways to reduce gun violence and boost school safety.
The goal of those discussions — which included state officials, victims, parents, law enforcers and more — was to come up with ideas to help keep students in Texas and across the country safe.
Among his proposals: boosting the number of school counselors, studying whether to expand a program that arms teachers and expanding the current Campus Crime Stoppers program to let more students share any information they have about potential threats.
Students suggested a slew of other options including randomly checking students' bags. But many said they aren't sure about metal detectors at school.
The Brady Campaign to Reduce Gun Violence had one response to Abbott's plan: "What are you planning to do about the guns?"
Brady co-president Kris Brown said the key to preventing school shootings "isn’t some deep-seated secret... It’s the fact that it’s frighteningly easy for dangerous people to get access to a gun, and this proposal does little to stop that."
Legislative ideas
Some Texas lawmakers have suggested everything from reducing the number of entrances and exits at schools to strengthening the state's mental health system and removing guns from school and college campuses.
Although some lawmakers have called on Abbott to convene a special session to pass new laws to keep schools safe, the governor appeared to be on the fence. Even if he did call a special session, he said it's unlikely new laws would be in place before students go back to school this fall.
The Texas Legislature heads back to work in January 2019.
Abbott also said he'd like lawmakers to study creating a "red flag" law to let family members, law enforcers, school officials or more file a petition to have firearms removed from a potentially dangerous person. Abbott stressed that this could only happen after "due process" occurs.
Democrats agree that the state must invest in schools to keep students safe.
Democrats support many of the ideas that Gov. Abbott laid out today," said state Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who heads the Texas House Democratic Caucus. . "Many of the Governor’s proposals will undoubtedly have bipartisan support. Democrats and Republicans should work together to make our schools safer and protect our kids."
Turner said one key issue that should be addressed is the record of "Republican budget cuts" to Texas schools, particularly what he said was a $5.4 billion cut in 2011 that hasn't been fully restored.
"We know that lack of adequate state funding hurts academic performance, but it also has other negative impacts – including reduced resources for security, counseling services, and more," he said. "In the past, we’ve seen a lack of political will to invest enough funding in our local schools and to take reasonable gun safety measures. Hopefully, that will change when the Legislature convenes in 2019 – or sooner, if the Governor opts to call a special session."
The Santa Fe shooting, in the community southeast of Houston, is the worst school shooting since the Valentine's Day shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. There, after 17 people were killed, parents of those killed and surviving students began calling on lawmakers to bring about gun law reforms.
As for the Texas shooting, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student, is being held without bond in the Galveston County jail on charges of capital murder.
Student activists react to the plan
Both mass shootings prompted a student activist movement that wants gun reform that includes ensuring that guns don't end up in the hands of "unstable" or under-aged people. Students have walked out of classes, participated in marches and rallies with a consistent message of reform. They also directed open letters to Abbott.
"We know that Texas can be a leader on responsible gun ownership and reasonable gun legislation, which will prevent further tragedies like those in Santa Fe and Sutherland Springs," Lillian Scott and Lucy Ariola wrote in a letter to the governor recently provided to the Star-Telegram.
Dakota Rudzik, a student activist who recently graduated from Keller Central High School, said he supports expansion of mental health screenings and and changing the age of parent liability to 17.
“It may be your right to own a gun, but the second amendment calls for fair regulation,” he said. “If you can't keep your gun secure and practice basic firearm safety then you should not have a firearm, period.”
Lalita Kunamneni, a junior from Flower Mound High School, said she favors proposed “red flag laws” that allow guns to be removed from people with mental health issues.
However, she questioned why Abbott didn’t call a special session. “...the avoidance of calling a special session to pass these laws is telling,” Kunamneni said, adding: “Furthermore, I saw that he proposed free gun locks - an admirable plan, but there should be a law designating safe storage, like Australia’s storage laws. Make it mandatory, rather than a suggestion.”
Kunamneni said the Santa Fe shooter got his weapon from his father and "although Texas does have some of the strongest acts against leaving a firearm within reach of a minor, they are often not executed, and don’t set a necessary safety requirement, just that the firearm is in a place that a child can’t reach. "
