In crunchtime, Kawhi Leonard deals daggers while Luka Doncic just deals | Opinion

Los Angeles Clippers Nicolas Batum congratulates teammate Kawhi Leonard, left, during Leonard’s 45-point outing that forced a Game 7 with the Dallas Mavericks. AP

The Dallas Mavericks will comfort themselves knowing they are going to their home away from home, but their performance on Friday night ranks among some of our most cherished choke jobs.

We’re not talking 2007 Dallas Cowboys level choke, but what the Mavs did on Friday night is “around it.”

(FYI: In 2007, the Cowboys had the best record in the NFC and home field throughout the postseason, but lost their first playoff game in the divisional round.)

With the chance to win their first playoff series since 2011 in their laps, the Dallas Mavericks didn’t pass on that opportunity. They didn’t clang a dunk off the rim. They didn’t dribble it off their foot. They just settled to choke.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard personally put Mavs forward Luka Doncic on his knee, as well as the entire Dallas Mavericks roster, and told us all he is the baddest man in this series.

Rather than wrap up their playoff series, the Dallas Mavericks blew it at home, again, and lost Game 6, 104-97.

The Mavericks finished this series 0-3 at the American Airlines Center, and you know the good news. Game 7 is 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Staples Center, where the Mavs are 3-0.

“It’s Game 7,” Doncic said after the game. “It doesn’t matter where you are.”

Uh, in this series it does. Don’t be surprised if we read in the next week or so the Clippers lobbied the NBA offices to move Game 7 to Phoenix, Miami or Globe Life Field because of “COVID concerns.”

And don’t be surprised if the Mavs do it again and win in LA. Just wait a second before betting your child’s education fund on it. (That’s what horse races are for.)

What Kawhi did to Luka and the Mavs was to show the difference of what it means to be a closer in the postseason, and in the regular season.

“He destroyed us. That’s what it is. He had a hell of a game,” Doncic told reporters after the game. “That’s what he does.”

That translates that to any language.

Against the Mavs on Friday night, Kawhi scored 45 points on 18-of-25 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Conversely, Luka scored 29 points with eight rebounds and 11 assists. Hardly a bad night.

Check when the points were scored.

The Clippers led by two with three minutes remaining when Leonard went on a personal 8-2 run to end the fun. He commanded the ball, cleared out teammates, and wasn’t relying on anyone other than himself.

Luka, however, had a few layups in the final minutes but elected to pass when he needed to do like Kawhi did and shoot the thing.

On their possession with 1:25 remaining, Luka faked his defender off his feet for an open look at a three-pointer, but he passed, which resulted in a missed three-pointer from Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavs had the lead on several occasions in the second half, the last coming with 7:36 remaining in the game.

They just didn’t win because their closer was outplayed by the Clippers’ closer.

“He’s a superstar for a reason,” Hardaway Jr. said after the game. “He’s been in these moments for so long. It’s nothing new to him.”

It’s entirely new to the Mavs.

Please note that Luka’s primary scoring partner, Kristaps Porzingis, is now a little buddy decoy.

In 31 minutes, The Unicorn scored seven points on 3-of-7 shooting with five rebounds.

Coach Rick Carlisle has decided that the highest-paid player in Mavericks history is a role player whose function is to help create space for other players.

“It’s not easy but I accept that’s what the team is asking me to do and I’m willing to do whatever is necessary to go forward,” KP said. “As soon as I accepted that it’s not a psychological battle.”

(It will require all of Carlisle’s considerable butt-kissing skills from preventing Porzingis from going into full NBA superstar pout mode this summer.)

The amount of *these* shots that Luka has hit all series long has been crazy. pic.twitter.com/NwBjti43SD — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 5, 2021

Don’t blame the officiating, which was again at its NBA conspiracy-level best.

The Mavs were quietly seething at the refs, because the Clippers attempted 28 free throws to 14 for the Mavs.

“I don’t want to talk about the officiating,” Doncic said. “Everybody saw the game.”

That’s NBA speak for “The officiating was hot trash.”

And it is not the reason the Mavs lost.

They were simply out-played by a good team, and abused by a superstar player who personally decided if the Clippers lost it was not going to be his fault.

“We’ll have to be ready with the kitchen sink in Game 7,” Carlisle said.

Don’t worry about the kitchen sink when maybe all the Mavericks need to do is get out of their own house.