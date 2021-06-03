Luka Doncic has been spectacularly awful in 4th quarter against LA Clippers | Opinion

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is shooting 22.2 percent in the fourth quarter of the playoffs this season. He has otherwise been brilliant, and the reason why the Mavs have a 3-2 series lead over the L.A. Clippers. AP

Luka Doncic is the second leading scorer in the NBA playoffs, is currently abusing Kawhi Leonard, and one of its worst players when it matters the most.

Hard to conceive Luka Doncic is your random choke artist.

By the time the fourth quarter rolls around, the man is gassed having carried the team the previous three quarters.

Never was that more evident than the fourth quarter of the Mavericks’ 105-100 win over the L.A. Clippers in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series on Wednesday night.

Luka’s final line reads 42 points with 14 assists and eight rebounds; he scored 19 of those points in the first quarter.

Luka Doncic is 22 years old and outplaying a 2x Finals MVP and 7x All-Star in his 2nd Playoff series ever.



What you don’t want to look at is his fourth quarter.

He entered the game a bit earlier than the norm in the fourth quarter; in 9:41 on the floor, Luka was 1-for-8 with one rebound, two assists, one turnover and two points.

It wasn’t the neck.

The Mavericks still won, so it’s not a problem.

But this is a concern.

This line is keeping in with the trend that his second halves, and fourth quarters, are terrible compared to his historic first halves.

In the five fourth quarters of this series, Luka is averaging 3.4 points on 22.2 percent shooting, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 turnovers.

Luka Doncic playoff numbers by quarters:

1st: 10.5 min., 11 pts., 51.2 FG%, 47.4 3 pt FG%, 2.6 rb., 3.2 a., 1.2 to.

2nd: 8.5 min., 11.4 pts., 63.6 FG%, 63.6 3pt FG%, 1.2 rb., 1.6 a., 1.2 to.

3rd: 11.5 min., 9.2 pts., 48.7 FG%, 42.9 3pt FT%, 2.8 rb., 2.8 a., 0.8 to.

4th: 8.5 min., 3.4 pts., 22.2 FG%, 16.7 3 pt FG%, 1.4 rb., 1.8 a., 1.4 to.

There was a drop in his fourth quarter production during the regular season, but no where near as steep what we are seeing in these playoffs.

** Of note, he’s also hit some buzzer-beating 3-pointers both in the 2020 playoffs, and in the regular season.

*** Equally of note, he also scored or assisted on 31 of the Mavs’ 37 field goals on Wednesday night.

It’s hard to find fault in Doncic’s game, other than his free throw shooting, but the NBA is a fourth quarter league. From Bird to Magic to Jordan and the rest, that’s where players are made.

Doncic is no dummy; he knows it. It’s one of the reasons he was so critical of himself after the win on Wednesday.

By the time the fourth quarter is played in this series, Doncic looks a bit worn. Like a player whose legs are fried.

Many of his shots on Wednesday in the fourth quarter rimmed out, or narrowly missed. Typically that’s a result of dead legs.

Luke Doncic is the best player on the Dallas Mavericks, and one of the best players in the NBA. He has earned both distinctions.

He just needs to be better in the fourth quarter.