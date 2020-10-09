Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Mac Engel

Football picks: Texas Tech primed to succeed at Iowa State

Once again, when you are neither a winner nor a loser, you’re winning. At least when it comes to picking football games against the spread.

I am conducting an experiment: How would a veteran sports scribe do if he actually bet on football games? I don’t bet on games; this is not some ethical higher ground. I just hate losing money.

I start the season with a fake $50, and will place an imaginary $10 on five games, college or pro.

Last week’s results: 2-2-1

To date: 9-9-2

Year to date total winnings: $0

THIS WEEK’S PICKS

Miami Hurricanes at Clemson (-14). CANES

The U will never again be The U, but +14 is too tempting to pass on.

LSU (-20) at Missouri. LSU TIGERS

My spouse is a Mizzou alum, and she insists LSU will cover.

Texas Tech (-12.5) at Iowa State. RED RAIDERS

Tech coming off consecutive close defeats, and an ISU team that just upset Oklahoma.

Mississippi State at Kentucky. over/under 57.5 OVER

Not by a lot, but ....

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7). EAGLES

Too. Many. Points. And Philly is not that bad.

