DeMarcus Ware gets real about Zeke Elliott: ‘He is going to be under a microscope’

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware participated in an event sponsored by FedEx on Wednesday at Colonial. The event featured young kids who presented business concepts, “Shark Tank” style to a panel of judges, including Ware. After the event, Ware spoke about Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. FedEx

DeMarcus Ware had not seen the latest incident involving Ezekiel Elliott, but he didn’t have to to know the larger issue.

The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker said, “I would say it’s probably nothing, but the thing is, you hurt yourself no matter what. He is a big, recognizable person. He walks anywhere, (people say), ‘I know who that is. That’s Zeke.’”

Our favorite wild-haired, wild-child running back was recently handcuffed but not arrested after an incident in Las Vegas in the early morning hours on Saturday. He allegedly pushed a security guard to the ground. TMZ, of course, had video of Zeke being handcuffed.

For a guy who has a handful of prior incidents, and was once suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the league’s rules on player conduct, the incident in Vegas is not a great look. And terrible timing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zeke is currently trying to negotiate for a new, monster contract, which the Cowboys will likely give him.

“He has to understand that anything (he) does, he is going to be under a microscope,” Ware said. “He’s going to be under a microscope and that’s just the way it is.”

Ware made an appearance at a promotional event with FedEx on Wednesday, during the Pro Am day at The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Ware believes the Dallas Cowboys can “get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl this season,” he said.

He said that. Unlike some former Dallas Cowboys, Ware is not typically a Dallas Cowboys’ homer.

“They can make it,” he said. “It’s going to take all of them. It can’t be on (quarterback) Dak’s back. It’s be on Zeke’s back. It can’t be all on the defense. It has to be all of them.”

For a team that won the NFC East and reached the NFC Divisional round, predicting a Super Bowl appearance is plausible. While it cannot be all on one guy, Zeke is one of the best players on the team, and he is one of the top two running backs in the NFL.

“He’s a guy who is a workhorse, and a workhorse who also needs to be led. He needs to be led,” Ware said. “What I mean by that is, you tell him exactly what to do, he’s going to do it. And he’s going to do it better than anyone else. But you have to tell him exactly. A leader, like Dak, has to tell him, and commit with him.

“If there is a guy who gets up a 6 a.m. to workout with him, it doesn’t matter what he’s doing at night, he’s going to get up at six. He’s that kind of guy. He’s going to do it. He needs a partner.”

Although Zeke said last year that he wanted to take on more of leadership role within the locker room, Ware said he has to do more.

“He’s gotta start talking more,” he said. “(If I’m his teammate, I say) ‘You gotta be real with me in OTAs. You gotta be real with me in minicamp. You gotta be real with me in training camp. So when you tell me something, I know you are going to be there, and you are going to do it with me.”

Zeke will turn 24 in July, and despite his penchant for TMZ highlights, his NFL tape is so good the Cowboys are going to give him the big contract that he wants.

It would be nice for the Cowboys, however, if Zeke figures out what Ware is saying, and simply acknowledge the microscope he lives under.