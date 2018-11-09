Will Patterson be disciplined by TCU chancellor for handling of KaVontae Turpin saga?

TCU chancellor Victor Boschini met with football coach Gary Patterson and the staff to determine what exactly happened regarding receiver KaVontae Turpin.

The end results will mostly be minor changes to the review process.

Boschini said based on the findings from its investigation, and what they know at this time, Patterson will not be disciplined.





Boschini said after reviewing the particulars of the case with all of the coaches and administrators involved that there will be some adjustments made to potentially prevent the same thing from happening again. That same thing being TCU having a football player playing for it while he had an active warrant for his arrest to appear in court for allegedly assaulting a female.

“What has to happen is we have to go directly to the source,” Boschini said, referring to a police department or a court document rather than third-party sources of information regarding incidents involving their student athletes. “It’s a shame we have to do that, but we have to do that. You are depending on goodwill to a degree with the person, and we will do that, too.”

Turpin was arrested on Oct. 21 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Two days later, Patterson said Turpin was no longer on the team.





Boschini said Turpin is still permitted to attend class at TCU. Turpin is currently going through the disciplinary process at TCU, and his status as a TCU student depends on a hearing with a school board. Turpin is scheduled to appear in a Fort Worth court on Nov. 15 for the charge of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

How TCU and Patterson dealt with the incident on Oct. 21 is not in question. What is in question is how TCU and Patterson dealt with Turpin’s incident in Las Cruces, N.M. in March.

According to Las Cruces police, Turpin was charged with battery and criminal damage to property of a household member.

Patterson and his staff were aware that Turpin traveled to Las Cruces during spring break to visit his girlfriend, and a few weeks later knew that the player had an incident during his trip.

When Patterson said they asked Turpin about it, the player said it was only small property damage. Patterson said Turpin never mentioned anything else, specifically a battery charge against a woman.

When staffers checked the charge, Patterson said they used a website called rapsheets.org to find the case; the particulars, per that website, listed property damage only.

The full details of the case, with all of the listed charges, were available via the Las Cruces Police Department. The problem was no one with TCU looked beyond rapsheets.org.

Turpin’s incident in New Mexico did not come to light until the day after he was arrested in Fort Worth; Turpin had an active bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in a New Mexico court in July to address the charges, which he pled not guilty.





After reviewing the case, Boschini said, “I wanted to see if there are things we can do differently so we are not surprised like this in the future. Nobody I spoke to knew about this, and I really don’t know what we can do differently.”

Boschini himself went to rapsheets.org to see the charge, and when he printed Turpin’s case out it did not include the claim of battery.





“The problem is we can do a few things differently, but in the future I can’t guarantee if we do we will still find out,” Boschini said. “I think a lot of it depends on the transparency from a lot of 18 and 19-year-old kids. As the father of kids, I know how hard that is.”

Boschini’s plan is for staffers to now go directly to the legal source of information on such occasions, and then to ask the student athlete again.

TCU director of athletics Jeremiah Donati said, “Coach Patterson has a long and proven track record of doing the right thing when it comes to the discipline of student athletes. Going forward, I know he will continue to do so and I am grateful for his leadership of our football program.”

Before Turpin was dismissed, he appeared in all seven games for TCU this season. He was their second leading receiver and ranked third on the team in touchdowns.

TCU is 4-5 this season and 2-4 in the Big 12. It plays at No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday.