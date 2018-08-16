He might be Texas Tech’s best player ever. Now he’s thriving in Ice Cube’s Big3.

Ice Cube is a basketball junkie and a co-founder of the Big 3 basketball league, and he still had no idea who one of the best players in his league was before this year.

Around Lubbock, no one forgets Andre Emmett. The same can be said for some parts of China, in South America, a town in Belgium and a handful of other spots not exactly known for basketball.





Emmett never stuck in the NBA, but he has stuck with basketball and it’s given him an entire career, and a wealth of life experiences, most people will never have.

Arguably the best basketball player in Texas Tech’s history, the former Red Raider is now having success on a professional basketball court in the U.S.

Emmett is one of the best players in the second-year Big 3 league, which will have its playoffs on Friday night at the American Airlines Center. He’s actually a candidate to be the league’s MVP.

It’s not the NBA, but it’s home where he can play in front of his family and friends.





He’s 35, has two baby daughters, and the man can still play.

“I’ve been all over Europe. Played in South America. Puerto Rico. Had a playoff run in Mexico,” he said this week in a phone interview. “And Lebanon. China. Korea. The D-League. Call up to the NBA. Back overseas.”





