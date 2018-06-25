There is no debating what the Rangers should do with Beltre

Adrian Beltre, assuming he told the truth, has no decision to make.

The Texas Rangers, assuming they are lying, don't have one either.

Right now, the Rangers are telling the Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson that they regard the veteran as an asset in their "transitioning" to the future; that's a cute way to say he's not a lock to be traded when he absolutely needs to be moved.

Note to all fans: Transitioning is the Rangers' new word for rebuilding. Next year, the choice verb will be "converting."

The Rangers' veteran third baseman told me, and anyone with a microphone, back in spring training that the only goal left is to win the World Series, and that he didn't want to talk about being traded at that moment.

That was months ago, and we are at that moment. The Rangers are not winning the World Series this year, or next.

Beltre is 39, and it's time to go. He can always return, but if he's serious about the World Series he must leave.

Rangers GM/President Jon Daniels owes it not to Beltre, but his team to make this move.

Beltre may "have value" to future generations in Arlington, but his biggest impact to this organization is as a means to acquire pitchers.

The Rangers don't have many. And by many I mean any.

The Rangers are 34-45, and that includes a seven-game winning streak that ended on Sunday in Minnesota. Even those desperate to find a reason to believe the 2018 season, which was over right about the time it began, has hope are smart enough to see their team is 13.5 games back in the wild card standings.





The whole roster should be available, but this is not about Cole Hamels or Shin Soo Choo; we're talking about the face of the franchise, and a wonderful Ranger since he became one in 2011.

Even at his advanced age, Beltre is playing like he's 31 and his bat remains potent. Yes, he has been to the DL twice this season and the fear of another leg injury is there every time he drops the bat to run to first base.

In postseason ball, however, he is the hitter every manager wants: He's not afraid, and he can hit quality pitching. It's one thing to hit an average to below average pitcher, and quite another to hit a No. 1, or shut-it-down reliever.





Beltre can hit anyone.

Any clubhouse he enters he will be revered and respected. A manager will be safe to put him in the top half of a lineup, at least.

He's valuable, and he will net something good in return for the Rangers.

As badly as JD botched the Yu Darvish-to-L.A. deal last July, surely he can't do it again with Beltre.

Beltre just wants to win a World Series, and JD needs to make this happen because his creation is not winning one any time soon.