Local Olympic swimming legend Dana Vollmer retiring

A local legend is hanging it up.

Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Dana Vollmer, who grew up in Granbury and competed for a Fort Worth swim team, is retiring after one more professional race on Friday.

Vollmer will compete in her specialty, the 100 meter butterfly at the National Championships in Stanford, Calif. It will be televised on NBC Sports Network and Olympic Channel.

Vollmer won seven Olympic medals, including five golds since 2004 when she was 16.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a press release, Vollmer, who is the mother of two kids, said “the dance between sport experience and life experience enriched me in ways that I appreciate daily. The days only have so many hours, and other parts of my life are asking for my time and attention.”

As a Granbury High School sophomore, she won gold in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

In 2012, Vollmer won three gold medals, including two world records, at the London Olympics.

She added a silver and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and owns six world record and 35 international medals.