Dallas Stars

Stars’ 2020 Winter Classic opponent is one of NHL’s best teams

By Peter Dawson

January 25, 2019 03:14 PM

The 2020 Winter Classic matchup is set.

Earlier this month, the NHL announced that the Stars would host the 2020 Winter Classic.

The game, which is one of the league’s marquee events, will be played outdoors at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 1, 2020.

On Friday, league officials finally revealed the identity of the visiting team.

And it is none other than the Predators.

Nashville, along with the Winnipeg Jets, occupy first place in the Central Division standings. The Preds also own one of the highest point totals of any team Western Conference.

The Stars’ all-time record against the Predators is 43-36-1. Nashville joined the league as an expansion team in 1999.

It will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Stars. The league started the outdoor Winter Classic in 2008 in Buffalo, N.Y.

