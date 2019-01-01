Dallas Cowboys

NHL’s Winter Classic in Texas will bring ice rink to Cotton Bowl

By Stefan Stevenson

January 01, 2019 03:26 PM

The historic Cotton Bowl has hosted just about everything since opening in Fair Park in 1930.

From college football to the Dallas Cowboys, and from World Cup soccer to the Texas Jam it has seen it all pretty much over 89 years. Except for an ice rink. That will change in 2020.

The Dallas Stars will host the NHL’s Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2020, against an opponent to be announced later.

It will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Stars. The league started the outdoor Winter Classic in 2008 in Buffalo, N.Y.

“Cotton Bowl Stadium is one of the most iconic and recognizable sports venues in the United States, Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said in a release. “For nearly a century, the stadium has hosted premier sporting events and has featured some of the greatest players to ever to play their sport.”

