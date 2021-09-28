Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys scorch Philadelphia Eagles on field, then burn them on social media

The Dallas Cowboys social media team did a little postgame trolling of their NFC East foes after following the Eagles' statements of creating T-shirts earlier in the week.
The Dallas Cowboys social media team did a little postgame trolling of their NFC East foes after following the Eagles' statements of creating T-shirts earlier in the week. Dallas Cowboys via Twitter Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys showed their frisky side Monday night.

And we’re not just talking about the players, who dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21.

Enter the Cowboys’ social media team.

Minutes after icing the blowout win to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC East, the Cowboys social media unit posted an image of a mock T-shirt with the phrase “BEAT BY DALLAS.” Atop the post was a shrugging emoji. The Cowboys’ pinned the message atop their Twitter feed, to make sure no one missed it.

The team was mocking Eagles’ coach Nick Sirianni who wore a “Beat Dallas” T-shirt that included both team’s helmets ahead of the game. The shirts are a big seller in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys’ version inserted the word “BY” between “BEAT” and “DALLAS.”

The post had been liked more than 21,000 times and retweeted more than 9,000 times in less than an hour.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service