Dallas Cowboys scorch Philadelphia Eagles on field, then burn them on social media

The Dallas Cowboys social media team did a little postgame trolling of their NFC East foes after following the Eagles' statements of creating T-shirts earlier in the week. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys showed their frisky side Monday night.

And we’re not just talking about the players, who dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21.

Enter the Cowboys’ social media team.

Minutes after icing the blowout win to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC East, the Cowboys social media unit posted an image of a mock T-shirt with the phrase “BEAT BY DALLAS.” Atop the post was a shrugging emoji. The Cowboys’ pinned the message atop their Twitter feed, to make sure no one missed it.

The team was mocking Eagles’ coach Nick Sirianni who wore a “Beat Dallas” T-shirt that included both team’s helmets ahead of the game. The shirts are a big seller in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys’ version inserted the word “BY” between “BEAT” and “DALLAS.”

The post had been liked more than 21,000 times and retweeted more than 9,000 times in less than an hour.