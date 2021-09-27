Eagles, WFT & Jason Garrett all but seals a Dallas Cowboys division title | Opinion

And we are on to the NFL playoffs.

The 2021 calendar has not reached October, but some things look so safe, and certain, you may as well go ahead and begin scheduling events on that third weekend in January, 2022.

That would be the first weekend of the NFL postseason.

Once again, the NFC East is so bad that the Dallas Cowboys are going to win it and make the playoffs.

With the exception of the Pac-12 South, no division in football is as bad as the NFC East and the Cowboys should have minimal problem navigating this cesspool of mediocrity.

On Monday night, the Cowboys returned to JerryWorld for the first time this season and kicked around the Philadelphia Eagles, winning 41-21.

Monday night was a beautiful night. So beautiful the Cowboys actually opened the roof for only the third time ever. (Okay, that last part isn’t true, but it certainly feels like it’s true).

In the first half, it was fun to listen to more than 93,000 chant in unison, “Ea-gles suck! Ea-gles suck!”

You never know how much you miss something until it’s gone.

At the half, the trio of Dallas Cowboys who were enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson — were given their rings during a ceremony. It was the first time Jimmy has been here for a game.

The only complaint was the final margin. It should have been much wider.

The Cowboys are 2-1, which means they have a winning record for the first time under head coach Mike McCarthy.

Winning the NFC East does not necessarily mean the Cowboys are a Super Bowl contender; it just means they are better than some of the NFL’s worst teams.

The Cowboys will be the direct beneficiary of the NFC East having a monopoly on the NFL’s garbage.

The Cowboys are the only team in the division over .500. Do not be surprised when it remains this way for the remainder of the season.

With a narrow loss in Tampa, a tight win against the L.A. Chargers and now a blowout against Philly, these Cowboys look pretty good thus far.

Because they are pretty good.

Having a healthy starting quarterback, tight end, linebacker and offensive line apparently make a difference. Who knew?

And think how much better their offensive line will be when someone figures out that bribing NFL officials isn’t a good idea (don’t want to name names here).

They are doing this without their starting defensive tackle, Neville Gallimore, and their most proven pass rusher, Tank Lawrence, both of whom are still out with injuries.

Dak Prescott is playing as well as he ever has, and he’s that much better than any other quarterback in this division.

With former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts as the quarterback of what will be a long rebuilding season in Philadelphia, the Eagles are not going to be an issue.

Hurts is a nice No. 2 QB dressed as a No. 1 for Halloween.

The team in Washington, whatever it’s called, has no quarterback. Its playoff appearance last season was on the back of what was a bad NFC East.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is dangerously close to being run out of New York. As the offensive coordinator for the Big Blue, the Giants are a Big Mess.

The grooming of former first-round pick, quarterback Daniel Jones, is not going well. The Giants are off to an 0-3 start, and the offense is, well, offensive.

The Cowboys will face their former coach on Oct. 10 as the conclusion to this rare three-game home stand.

The Cowboys should go 6-0 against this division — anything less than 5-1 is unacceptable.

Against Philly, the Cowboys treated the Eagles like Arkansas does teams from Texas.

Even after the Eagles tied the score at 7 in the first quarter by recovering a Prescott fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, this never felt like a game.

The Cowboys scored more than 40 points, and they actually should have scored another touchdown or two.

They scored a defensive touchdown, the combination of running back Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ran for more than 150 yards, and Dak threw a nearly perfect game.

The Cowboys are pretty good.

The rest of the NFC East is worse than pretty bad.

Which means the Dallas Cowboys are headed back to the playoffs.