Dallas Cowboys’ La’el Collins accused of trying to bribe NFL’s drug-test collector

Sources confirmed that Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games by the NFL after being accused to trying to bribe the league’s drug-test collector.

ESPN was first to report that Collins’ suspension resulted from multiple missed tests and that he attempted to bribe the test collector.

Per sources, Collins initially had the suspension reduced from five games to two games, through negotiations via the NFL Players Association.

But Collins appealed the two-game suspension. An arbitrator rejected the appeal and increased the suspension back to five games, based on the evidence.

Collins is disputing any attempted bribe. He also believes he has valid reasons for the missed tests.

Collins, who played in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before starting his suspension with last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is appealing the arbitrator’s decision.

He will miss his second game on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If his suspension is not reduced or overturned, he will be eligible to return to the roster Oct. 18 and play against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31 after the bye.

The suspension could cost Collins roughly $2 million and voids the injury guarantee worth $6.48 million in his 2022 salary.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 2:09 PM.